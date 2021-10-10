Carla Moreau pregnant with her 2nd child? “I already love you so much my little angel” …

Has Carla Moreau just made her second pregnancy official? On October 10, 2021, the sweetheart of Kevin Guedj shared on Snapchat a 3D ultrasound where we see an already well formed baby. “I already love you so much my little angel“she wrote in the caption, as if to announce to everyone that she is expecting a second child. If Ruby’s mother (born in October 2019) has a habit of posting ultrasounds of her first pregnancy, this time it could well being one of the first photographs of a future new member in the Moreau-Guedj family.





Moreover, last summer, the pretty blonde had announced to have stopped the pill because it did not suit her. “To be honest, I decided to stop the pill. Before I had Ruby, I was taking a pill that worked very well for me. The only thing is, I don’t like having my ragnagna. When I gave birth, I was asked if I wanted to have contraception, I said yes and that I preferred a pill that does not give me my ragnagna and which is suitable, explained the candidate of reality TV who then confided the various symptoms from which she suffered: “I was losing weight, but I was still bloated, a little bloated. Lately, I have had a lot of water retention. I couldn’t even bend my feet anymore, my legs, I was really not well. This is also why I had a very big breast. It felt like I was puffy.“

So, was this pill stopping the occasion for the couple who met in 2016 in The Marseillais South Africa to expand their family? Answer in a few months (or before?) …