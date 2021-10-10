Carrefour throws in the towel, it’s “too complicated”

“Too complicated”. According to the newspaper Le Figaro which reveals this new act: Alexandre Bompard, CEO of Carrefour, gave up marrying Carrefour and the empire of the Mulliez family, after months of reflection because of the complexity of the file.

According to Le Firago, the distributor’s strategic committee, meeting Thursday evening, endorsed this proposal; the decision was then sent to Carrefour’s board of directors, then to representatives of the Association Familiale Mulliez (AFM), Auchan’s largest shareholder, and of the non-food brands in the galaxy founded in the early 1960s by Gérard Mulliez.

Disagreements between shareholders

At the end of May, it was Barthélémy Guislain, the president of the AFM, who took the first step, reports the daily. It is because the marriage between Carrefour and the empire of the Mulliez family (Auchan, Décathlon, Leroy Merlin, Boulanger, Kiabi …) could have created a French giant of food and non-food distribution. And get Auchan out of a bad patch.





But it will not take place. According to Les Echos, discussions were stopped due to disagreements between shareholders on the valuation and structure of the agreement, according to sources familiar with the matter.



