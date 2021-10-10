carried by Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé, France offers the title against Spain (2-1)

San Siro, the cathedral of football, vibrated well this Sunday, October 10. At the end of a final of the League of Nations, the second period of which kept all its promises, the France team won the competition in the final against Spain after an unbearable suspense (2-1 ). A new trophy for the Blues after the 2018 World Cup and immense joy for the 4,000 French supporters present in Milan on Sunday evening.

The latter can thank Kylian Mbappé, once again a scorer tonight and whose mentality always impresses more. The Paris Saint-Germain striker had missed two huge chances at 1-1 (68th, 72nd) and the two teams seemed to have left for extra time. But ten minutes from the end, Mbappé appeared to go and deceive Unai Simon (80th).

At the time, the striker of the Blues seemed offside. But Anthony Taylor, after consulting the VAR, validated the goal. Earlier in the meeting, the English referee had already found himself at the center of the discussions when a Spanish center had been deflected by the (off) arm of Jules Koundé in the French penalty area (31st). A fact of the game almost similar to that against Portugal at the Euro (2-2), and which then earned a penalty. Again, Taylor, after consulting with VAR, did not whistle a penalty.

At that time of the meeting, everything was difficult for the Blues: line up three passes, take out the ball, get away from the Spanish pressing. The whole stake of this final was to know how the players of Didier Deschamps were going to behave vis-a-vis the impressive capacity of the Roja to control the leather and to press his adversaries with the loss of the ball. After ten minutes of play, the answer was crystal clear: the Blues failed to hold the ball and get it in the opposing feet.

Enough to make Paul Pogba mad with rage on his return from the locker room, who asked Benjamin Pavard for more support (50th). A shouting greeted by the whole stadium, as if to encourage the Blues to put a little more to animate this final. So the French did so, much more aggressive at the loss of the ball at the start of the second period, led by a Pogba on a wire after his yellow card (46th).

CHAMPIONS !!! The Blues won the Nations League by winning 2-1 against Spain! #ProuddetreBleus pic.twitter.com/yl7uxoZh6e

– French team ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) October 10, 2021

The final was well packed, in this 64th minute alone. Theo Hernandez then finds the crossbar on one of the first effective counter-attacks of the Blues. The rest of the action ends with the opening of the Spanish score of the poison Mikel Oyarzabal, released by Dayot Upamecano. The latter had replaced a troubled and injured Raphaël Varane (42nd) and who had already failed to take the measure of the Real Sociedad striker.

But as usual lately, the Blues reacted. It took longer against Belgium on Thursday. Two minutes were necessary for them this Sunday, thanks to the splendid goal of Karim Benzema (66th) on which San Siro exploded, moving the stands of the stadium. The only thing missing was this Mbappé goal to confirm that the France team is indeed a machine of emotions, both positive and negative.

And if those of this evening are finally favorable to the Blues, it will be necessary to underline the importance of captain Hugo Lloris, author of two decisive parades at the end of the match (88th, 90 + 2nd). Enough to allow French supporters to dance in the stands and Didier Deschamps’ players to lift the League of Nations trophy on the stand installed in the middle of the lawn of the Giuseppe stadium–Meazza.

After the World Cup (1998, 2018), the Euro (1984, 2000), the Confederations Cup (2001, 2003) and the Olympic Games (1984), the Blues put their name on the list of a new international competition . This is inevitably less prestigious than a World Cup or a European Championship, but this victory does a lot of good for morale after the failure of the Euro last June. And it is well worth a small party in the streets of Milan.