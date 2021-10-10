CdM 2022: the results of the evening

The qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in the Europe zone continued on Saturday. In the group of the France team, Ukraine recorded its first success in Finland (1-2) to climb to 2nd place, four points behind the Blues. In Pool B, Sweden did the job by crushing Kosovo (3-0) to get back to one point from Spain despite one game less.

Later in the evening, Denmark continued their clear round with a 7th success in as many outings against Moldova (0-4). The Nordic formation is only a small victory for Qatar. For its part, England has largely won in Andorra (0-5) and is also approaching a direct qualification for the World Cup.

The results of the evening:





Group A: Azerbadjan 0-3 Ireland, Luxembourg 0-1 Serbia

Group B: Sweden 3-0 Kosovo, Georgia 0-2 Greece

Group C: Lithuania 3-1 Bulgaria, Switzerland 2-0 Northern Ireland

Group D: Kazakhstan 0-2 Bosnia, Finland 1-2 Ukraine

Group F: pod 3-2 Israel, Moldova 0-4 Denmark, Faroes 0-2 Austria

Group I: Poland 5-0 San Marino, Hungary 0-1 Albania, Andorra 0-5 England

Read 4.368 times – by Youcef Touaitia on 10/09/2021 at 10:40 p.m.



