More

    CdM 2022: the results of the evening

    Sports


    The qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in the Europe zone continued on Saturday. In the group of the France team, Ukraine recorded its first success in Finland (1-2) to climb to 2nd place, four points behind the Blues. In Pool B, Sweden did the job by crushing Kosovo (3-0) to get back to one point from Spain despite one game less.

    Later in the evening, Denmark continued their clear round with a 7th success in as many outings against Moldova (0-4). The Nordic formation is only a small victory for Qatar. For its part, England has largely won in Andorra (0-5) and is also approaching a direct qualification for the World Cup.

    The results of the evening:


    Group A: Azerbadjan 0-3 Ireland, Luxembourg 0-1 Serbia

    Group B: Sweden 3-0 Kosovo, Georgia 0-2 Greece

    Group C: Lithuania 3-1 Bulgaria, Switzerland 2-0 Northern Ireland

    Group D: Kazakhstan 0-2 Bosnia, Finland 1-2 Ukraine

    Group F: pod 3-2 Israel, Moldova 0-4 Denmark, Faroes 0-2 Austria

    Group I: Poland 5-0 San Marino, Hungary 0-1 Albania, Andorra 0-5 England

    Find all the results, scorers and rankings on the LIVE-SCORE of Maxifoot.

    Read 4.368 times – by Youcef Touaitia on 10/09/2021 at 10:40 p.m.



    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlethey have never been so heavy
    Next articleThe Bodins in Thailand: Maria explodes while in a jet ski in the new trailer

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC