cheap, bioethanol is needed in gas stations

Faced with the rise in the price of oil, one of the solutions may be bioethanol, which displays an unbeatable price of 68 cents per liter. Even if the consumption is higher, this inexpensive fuel attracts professionals in the sector, some of whom rely heavily on this “made in France” product.

Can bioethanol be the fuel of purchasing power? As the price of oil has increased over the past few days, it is one of the alternatives in the market. Bioethanol has an unbeatable price, at 68 cents per liter. What to save even if the consumption is higher by about 20%. The sector of this “made in France” agricultural alcohol is gradually being set up, with boxes, an increasingly developed network of stations and a growing range of “flexifuel” vehicles. Europe 1 went to meet professionals who rely on this technology.





Four times more stations equipped in three years at Total

At the Gennevilliers depot, north of Paris, bioethanol is taking up more and more space alongside the huge tanks of other fuels, such as diesel or unleaded. A reserve that can supply the 800 Total stations that offer E85. “In 2018, we had 200 sites equipped. roughly speaking equipped one per working day over the entire period “, explains Pierre-Emmanuel Bredin, network director in France. A sign of the attractiveness of this fuel.

You need stations, but also compatible cars. Few manufacturers have so far bet on superethanol. Yet it is a winning commercial bet for Ford and its president for France, Louis-Carl Vignon. He sees in this fuel a triple advantage. “It is first and foremost economical, since it is cheaper to buy, with a saving on the gray card. It is ecological, since it is less CO2 emissions. And it is also patriotic. since France is the largest European producer of bioethanol, “he says.

“We can easily deliver a million more cars”

If France is the main producer in Europe of this fuel, a mixture of wheat, corn and beet, it can still do better according to Nicolas Kurtsoglou, fuel manager at the National Union of Agricultural Alcohol Producers. “Without building new factories, we can easily, with the ethanol produced today in France, deliver a million more cars compared to today, whether in original flexfuel or with a box”, he believes.

Another proof of the recent success of the E85: sales of these boxes have increased by 36% since last June.