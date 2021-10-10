More

    China Sea: damaged US submarine

    China Sea: damaged US submarine
    France 2

    The international waters of the Asia Pacific are at the heart of issues with the scent of the cold war between Washington and Beijing. While patrolling the South China Sea, a US nuclear submarine struck an unidentified object.

    No image has been broadcast since the accident which is very rare. An American nuclear submarine, one of the most efficient in the world, was damaged by a mysterious shock. Eleven crew members were injured and the Navy provides no explanation for the origin of the collision. The incident took place in the South China Sea, one of the most tense, explosive areas in the world, over which China claims control.


    Beijing reacted strongly. “China is gravely concerned about this incident. Since the United States is involved, it should clarify the situation and indicate the location, details of the accident, the reasons for their presence in these waters and what exactly they are. hit “, said Zhao Lijian, spokesman for the Chinese foreign minister. It is a strategic pressure move.


