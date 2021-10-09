China’s energy crisis threatens the global economy

through Alexandre Lemoine.

China is going through one of the most serious energy crises: the shortage of electricity in the country leads to the shutdown of industrial companies, and the supply of electricity to residential buildings is regularly limited. This situation arose because of a rapid recovery in China after the pandemic, and demand for electricity exceeded supply.

Not so long ago, it was the defaults of indebted Chinese companies that were seen as the main risk to the global economy, but now energy issues are coming to the fore. The possible losses of businesses around the world due to a further disruption in global supply chains are already estimated at tens of billions of dollars, and hopes of a rapid substitution in China from coal by “green energy”. Seem more and more illusory.

Calls from the Communist Party and the government to people and businesses to save electricity had been a staple in Chinese news for months. But at the end of September, occasional electricity problems degenerated into a large-scale crisis: power cuts became regular, affecting the country’s largest industrial regions.

In the southeast of Jiangsu Province, one of the richest in the country, nearly 150 companies have been shut down, and for more than 1,000 factories and factories a “two-hour – power saving scheme has been introduced. two o’clock “. Businesses in another region critical to the Chinese economy, Guangdong, faced power restrictions, while in northeast Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning provinces the cuts mainly affected residential areas, despite noticeable cooling.

Overall, the energy crisis has occurred in at least twenty regions of China which account for two-thirds of the country’s GDP. According to the agency Bloomberg, the problems affected sectors such as automobile construction, electronics production, metallurgy, chemical industry, furniture industry, etc. The electricity shortage is already reflected in China’s export statistics for energy-intensive products. For example, China’s aluminum exports in the first eight months of the year fell by more than 10%, while exports between April and August fell from almost 8 to 5 million tonnes.

Now, the press releases reported from the energy front create an image of emergency mobilization. Last week, Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, at an extraordinary meeting, called on all responsible senior officials and state-owned enterprises to do their utmost for the country’s stable supply of electricity. The same rhetoric has been held by the China Electricity Council, which said a few days ago that deliveries of coal to the country will be increased at all costs.





But China no longer has access to coal from Australia because of a political conflict with this country: last year, the Chinese authorities gave up its imports in favor of deliveries from Indonesia, Russia, United States, Canada and other countries. In the end, in eight months, China’s coal imports were down 10% year-on-year, and now you have to look literally around the world for it.

The situation seems all the more dramatic as the Chinese economy remains hostage to coal, which accounts for nearly 57% of electricity production in the country, while international pressure on the Chinese authorities demanding to reduce carbon emissions. greenhouse gas is constantly growing.

The current energy crisis has made it clear that it would be possible to quickly and relatively easily replace coal power plants with wind turbines and solar panels in China. The absolute indicators of the commissioning of renewable energy sources (RES) are indeed impressive. According to China’s National Energy Directorate, wind power plants with a total capacity of 71.67 GW have been built in the country. In addition, in 2020, China installed solar panels with a power of 48.2 GW.

The construction of new nuclear power plants and dams could help break the current impasse, and China is indeed working on megaprojects in these energy segments.

But for now, these are relatively long-term projects amid the energy crisis, which has caught several global analysts off guard. In recent months, experts have been actively speaking about the problems of large Chinese companies, like real estate developer Evergrande, which have found themselves on the verge of bankruptcy that could affect the entire global economy. Now analysts believe that the prospects for a slowing Chinese economy are very real due to energy issues and the spread of toxic effects far beyond China.

Among the segments of Chinese production most affected by the power cuts, analysts speak of electronic chips, the deficit of which in the world market is still not overcome. In addition, the electricity shortage has seriously impacted the production of household appliances, clothing and toys. If the power disruptions last longer than a month, it could affect many companies who are now rushing to stockpile goods ahead of the year-end sales season.

source: http://www.observateurcontinental.fr