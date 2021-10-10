China’s entryism, a threat to the West

STORY – Interference, manipulation, disinformation: an Irsem report describes the hardening of Beijing.

“When the law becomes that of the jungle again, it is an honor to be declared an outlaw.” He was not a Sinologist, but the writer Hervé Bazin perfectly sums up, in this quote, the geopolitical turn taken by Xi Jinping’s China. For a long time, in the ruthless world of the great powers competing for leadership on the planet, China has been a diligent and ambitious student. Not submissive, no, but still seated in the front row, waiting for its flight and the future, when Russia, nostalgic for its past, settled down at the back of the class, with the dunces and disruptors.

For a long time, China has cared for its moral image on the international scene, seeking to seduce and please, avoiding pushing its influence with methods deemed dangerous for its reputation, while Russia, caring little about its fame, fully assumed its role as a troublemaker and cultivated the image of a strong state ready for all means to undermine