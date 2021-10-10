Chinese horoscope for Sunday, October 10, 2021

When it comes to love, you will tend to hide your true feelings from your partner or shy away from responsibilities in the marital area. A constructive discussion would be beneficial. When it comes to money and work, you are absolutely determined to achieve great things! The day will be ideal to restore order in your budget. You will have the means to solve a financial problem. Regarding health, take care of your joints. On the mood side, hope is slowly being reborn.

Our advice for your day: do not wait until the last moment to do your accounts or pay your pending bills.

When it comes to money and work, in the course of your job you will soon have a decision to make. The problem is knowing what you really want. Get help to see more clearly in this troubled situation. You will need to be particularly vigilant with regard to your financial balance. Health level, your morale is down, you let yourself go to a little depression. You need to be comforted but you feel abandoned. Pull yourself together, don’t indulge in your melancholy or it won’t work. In terms of mood, the atmosphere of this day will be rather neutral. In Love, you will have the impression that your partner is abandoning you but he is simply taken by his professional life unless you have a deeper feeling of lack. Show understanding instead of adding extra stress to it. Single, loneliness will seem heavier to you today.

Our tip of the day: if you fancy an outing or a meal with friends, suggest it without delay.

About love, the persistent feeling that your partner is leaving you will make you sad. Don’t wait to take matters into your own hands. When it comes to money and work, you will have a hard time keeping your cool and being objective. Be careful, do not exceed the limits. Regarding health, excellent but your morale is down. On the mood side, a disturbing day.

Our tip of the day: don’t let the attitude of certain colleagues put your nerves in a ball!

Talking about money and work, in the professional sector, luck will be on your side if you know how to open your eyes, but if you do not get out of your routine, it could well pass you by. The astral climate will motivate you but it can also cause you to misjudge the possibilities available to you in the field of finance. Level love, single, indulge your desires, you are on a cloud and your charm is at its peak! But don’t get carried away and enjoy the moment! You will have plenty of time to plan for the future. In a relationship, the reasons for quarreling are likely to multiply. However, if you are a little less directive, the situation will improve quickly. Speaking of health, exercise regularly to maintain your shape and muscle tone. You could be prone to small circulatory disorders especially if you have a sedentary profession. Sitting all day is not ideal for blood circulation. Remember to get up and take a few steps as regularly as possible. In terms of mood, a day without any real worries.

Our advice for your day: do not rely too much on the promises that we will make to you today, whatever the field.

On the health side, possible circulatory disorders. About mood, ups and downs. When it comes to money and work, your initiatives may be badly perceived by those around you. You will have to face some mistrust. It’s time to take responsibility and put yourself forward. In Love, you may suddenly be attracted to someone you know sometimes. Feelings you never knew could emerge.

Our advice for your day: don’t blow the whistle. Whatever the field, be realistic.

Love level, you will need proof of love from your partner and he doesn’t seem to realize it! If it’s not clear enough, don’t hesitate to tell him directly. When it comes to money and work, don’t get carried away by spending spree! Be reasonable, you will not regret it … Professionally, this day should not be remembered. Health level, your energy is on the rise. Mood level, exciting and passionate day.

Our advice of the day: you are in a beautiful period, know how to take advantage of these moments while remaining vigilant.





On the mood side, take control! On the subject of health, you will have to find a way to let go of your nervousness. Regarding money and work, it is by making yourself useful that you will chase your soul away. A benefit is never lost. In Love, you will be tyrannical and jealous with your partner who will wonder why!

Our tip of the day: make an effort to organize your things. Don’t wait for it to become a real chore.

About love, single, an outing could lead to a memorable meeting, even if it is not really love at first sight. Give yourself the chance to have a great relationship. Get to know yourself and take your time. As a couple the atmosphere will be pleasant but without surprises. On the money and work side, be more realistic in your projects. You will tend to think too big, to set the bar too high! The problem may be with you. You overestimate yourself or you are too demanding of yourself. Don’t lend money, even to someone you like. Health level, take care of yourself, you tend to neglect the messages your body sends you. You need to take the time to breathe and relax, otherwise the headache or digestive upset will not leave you alone. Mood level, your destiny is in your hands!

Our tip of the day: are you no longer closing your favorite jeans or are your shirts sticking out? Be realistic and make the right decision.

On the side of love, your romantic relationships will be tender and inflamed. It has been a long time since you last experienced such a passion and these pleasant moments will do you the greatest good. If you are still looking for your soul mate, your optimism and zest for life will increase your charm. Regarding money and work, you will have to put aside your habits and your little intellectual comfort and make concessions. Don’t be this face, it will only be temporary and you will find that a little change in the day to day is not that bad. On the health side, play sports in the great outdoors, especially if you spend your working days locked between four walls. You need to exercise but also to ventilate your body and mind. In terms of mood, an exceptional day.

Our tip of the day: to make some room in your home, resell on the internet what you no longer need: clothes, shoes, video games …

Mood level, it’s up to you! About health, circulatory disorders. Take a little walk every day. When it comes to money and work, don’t ask your colleagues for advice on a decision that is yours. They may give you the wrong direction. Speaking of love, an unexpected visit risks upsetting your beautiful organization but will spice up your daily life.

Our advice for your day: don’t wait for your feet to hurt to take care of them. Plan ahead!

In terms of mood, a day with no particular concerns. When it comes to money and work, your patience is tested. But you will have satisfaction in the end, so don’t give up. Things should be going your way even if it will take longer than expected. In terms of health, good shape, but to make it last, don’t overdo it. Regarding love, your delicacy will be your greatest strength. All new contacts are promising. Do not close any doors, they could open up new perspectives on your life.

Our tip of the day: take care of your teeth. If you smoke, use a “whiteness” toothpaste to keep a beautiful smile.

On the side of love, you will know how to find the right words to touch the heart of the other, especially if you decide to go out of your usual reserve. Your partner will jump at the chance to have you all to themselves. Single, you will feel ready to reveal yourself and you will be carried away in a whirlwind of passion! Regarding money and work, your judgments will be reliable and your opinions will be respected, but you will lack freedom of action. Circumstances will encourage you to show a lively zeal for work, which will allow you to fully exploit the opportunities that arise. Health level, do not exceed your limits and avoid any violent effort. As everything is going well, you tend to ignore the little messages your body sends you. Remember to warm up before an effort and to stretch well afterwards. Mood level, fairly routine day.

Our tip of the day: it’s time to set a course and make good resolutions.

