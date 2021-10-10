Cillian Murphy to play Oppenheimer in upcoming Nolan movie

via Associated Press Cillian Murphy, here in New York City on March 8, 2020.

CINEMA – The film will undoubtedly be eagerly awaited. Peaky Blinders star actor Cillian Murphy will play the role of American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, regularly dubbed the “father of the atomic bomb”, in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film.

According to our colleagues from Variety, which relate the information, it is the Universal studios which will produce the film “Oppenheimer”. A $ 100 million blockbuster, the rights to which the group acquired after merciless competition with Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros.





According to our colleagues, the film should arrive in American cinemas on July 21, 2023.

A key role

For this film, Christopher Nolan will meet several collaborators with whom he has worked: the director of photography Hoyte Van Hoytema (“Tenet”, “Dunkirk”, “Interstellar”), the editor Jennifer Lame (“Tenet”) or the composer Ludwig Göransson (“Tenet”).

The film, written by Nolan and produced by Emma Thomas Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan himself is an adaptation of the book by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin: “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer”.

Although J. Robert Oppenheimer played a key role in the creation of atomic weapons, notes Variety, he questioned a lot about their dangerousness. “He lobbied for international control of nuclear energy and opposed the creation of the even more destructive hydrogen bomb,” the media added.