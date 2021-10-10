Club: Messi, Mbappé, Donnarumma, Tebas, etc, Leonardo’s complete comments at the Festival du Sport

Leonardo spoke at length and raised many current topics related to PSG and European football during his visit to the Trento Sports Festival. The Brazilian sporting director did not mince his words about Javier Tebas and Real Madrid, responding to multiple criticisms targeting Paris.

When he speaks, Leonardo is used to taking the time to express his ideas. This is what the sports director of PSG did when he spoke at the microphone during the Sports Festival organized by the Gazzetta dello Sport in Trento, Italy. The opportunity for him to return to the various arrivals of the offseason, to tackle Real Madrid in the case related to the future of Kylian Mbappé, or to defend its president, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

His return to PSG after a second stint at AC Milan:

” PSG were going through a difficult period, the management was getting lost a bit. Now I love the people I work with, mainly Nasser, and the owners, Qatar. It’s deeply rooted in me, I wake up in the morning with the desire to achieve things. “

How he convinced Messi to choose PSG :

” I don’t like the idea of ​​convincing, the relationship can’t be a favor. It’s a construction, the arrival of someone at a place that I think is very important. Laying the foundation for the years to come is important. But let’s start with Messi, even if it’s the end: he joins players like Neymar and Mbappé, then there’s the fact that it’s in Paris, which then creates this thing. To manage and balance this thing, money is not enough. Mainly, it’s not that PSG invest more money than the others. I do not want to go into the figures but PSG have 4/5 or 3/4 of the receipts of other clubs with a lot more debt. PSG pays for all its investments.

Back to Messi: he was convinced to stay at Barcelona. We had contacts, because things were clear: we spoke with him. But we never really knew he meant to do it (to leave, Editor’s note). We then threw in the bases to exchange ideas, which put us in an easier position after their relationship ended. Taking him was superb, and it was a surprise, a blow to the whole world because he is a world class player. This is Messi’s first transfer, for him leaving Barcelona is a novelty. He has a piercing silence, he arrived speaking little, as if he were the very last to arrive. Despite this, you can’t help admiring it from the first moment. “

His response to Javier Tebas, regularly attacking PSG and its leaders:

” Tebas, I don’t understand why he’s talking about us. I don’t understand why you have to respond to other leagues, I don’t want to be controversial here. “

His position concerning the controversies related to the financial power of PSG, regularly considered unfair:

” The first thing is why someone, who is the president of Eca (Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Editor’s note), only has problems? It’s not that he brings something to Paris Saint Germain. You are inside the discussion, like everyone else, there is nothing else you can do. You bring the club together, you are not part of UEFA, but you are at the center of the game to try to improve the mechanism. You have no advantage. So it would be nice to have a machine that measures passion for football. I can feel it: am I talking about the owner, the people? A lot of investment has been made, but Qatar would still function without Paris Saint Germain. Of course, this opens up relationships.

Who won in the 60s and 70s? Even Anderlecht, because the source of income was the sale of tickets. So with the big stadiums, they had more money, big stadiums, and they won. Then they did not give the TV rights to the little ones. They have created a Champions League for the older ones. Then the new riches arrived, because football opened up to the world. There are new investors. Honestly, everyone made more money. AC Milan took the best players for 10-15 years, Real did the same, Juventus did the same. I don’t know if you can stop this. Now there are the funds that bought the clubs, then the big Spanish clubs that have so many members (the socios, Editor’s note), as well as private wealth. The funds are investors, the members create an internal policy with difficulties for the structures. Finally, investors: it’s not just the money, it’s the ability to make quick decisions. The investment fund involves a slow decision, there is a tip. For the rich like Chelsea, City, PSG, the decision is quick. It has always been like that, it will always happen more, the funds invest in football. Those who have funded Italian football for 30 years are Agnelli, Moratti and Berlusconi. When the wheels start to turn, Italy will dominate again. Inter, Milan and Juventus will not become small. “





His reaction to Real Madrid making contact with Kylian Mbappé :

” If I can say one thing, things have been difficult for Gianluigi Donnarumma. Because I realize we never contacted him until June. They communicated that they would not extend it (AC Milan, Editor’s note), they take Maignan, then internal things happened. In June we talked about this situation, we discussed and decided to go. There was never any work before that, so we were starting from scratch. The Mbappé case is different: there was a work of two years. They spoke publicly about him as if it was normal. We have made it known several times to Real Madrid that we are not happy about this. I think this is something that should be sanctioned, it is not normal. We are talking about one of the best in the world. I don’t think it’s good to approach a player like that for so long. Everybody talks about it. He’s in the last year of his contract, but there’s a lack of respect. “

His position regarding Mbappé’s future:

” Our idea is that, Mbappé is a gem. I want to take him in my arms. He is so perfect for PSG that we never thought of a departure. “

His relationship with Tuchel and his dismissal in December 2020:

” With him, it’s normal. Even though I think it was difficult, he came before me, with a way of working. Then, it’s a very complicated year, we were eliminated by United in the round of 16 when there were so many expectations. He loses in the final of the Coupe de France, there is a complicated movement around him. It destabilizes everything. So someone who had been there before, who has a relationship with the president and the owners, comes back and decides to do things differently. (him, Leonardo, editor’s note). It was difficult to establish anything between us. I’m sincere, between us: I think this stuff has been good for the past year. There was an internal contrast that energized everyone. We reached the final of the Champions League, lost against Bayern. In the long term, it would have been difficult, we were going towards the end of his contract, but we decided to separate earlier. “

The conditions for Carlo Ancelotti’s departure in 2011:

” In my opinion, it was once again the idea of: “we communicate a lot, but we understand each other very little”. There has been a lot of information, but there is more said than unsaid. In this case, there was a misunderstanding, because Carlo and I had a very close relationship. Having it is the understanding that this relationship prevails. It tends to be like that, the relationship is too important. It wasn’t “If you lose, you go”. I was there and I told him that, but it doesn’t exist and it won’t be like that. We won against Porto, but it couldn’t have continued like this. What was said in advance lost the link, with doubts. Ancelotti ended the season quietly, but having a proposal from Real Madrid made his PSG adventure come to an end earlier than expected. It was totally my choice at the time, we took him to the top of the table and we changed coaches in December (Kombouaré being then sacked, Editor’s note). He was perfect for us, so much so that he is the most beloved coach in the history of PSG. “

PSG’s ambitions in the Champions League:

” Bayern Munich are a strong team, City are like us, have grown a lot in recent years, they have a coach who has been there for six years and who has given them a mental configuration. We beat them there, yes, but we also lost before. We are in that group of teams that can win. It’s true that we took players who have a big impact, but they arrived for free: we did not pay Messi, Wijnaldum, Donnarumma. Wages were already theirs, or even lower. The only one we bought was Hakimi: we wanted it, that’s all. But the timing was different for the others, who arrived for zero euros. We have a great responsibility, the expectations are great, but we are comfortable in this position. We cannot say “We do not want to win the Champions League”. The great thing is that Paris is different: for better or for worse, there is a huge impact for everything that happens. I think winning the Champions League in Paris will be very different. The club never won it, but to put football on par with everything else in Paris would be the consecration. As France were world champions, for PSG to win the Champions League would be an extraordinary moment “