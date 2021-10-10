Codemasters (DiRT, GRID …) are working on their “most ambitious and greatest” game | Xbox one

Last January, we learned that Electronic Arts had bought Codemasters. The British studio specializing in racing games is notably behind the DiRT and GRID series and the last official Formula One games. After a fairly average DiRT 5, the teams are currently working on GRID Legends which is scheduled for 2022, but another project is also currently under construction.

The biggest project of its last ten years

It is as often via job offers that it is possible to learn a little more about the games in development from the different studios. Highlighted by Exputer, these offers relate to Development Manager and Senior Manager Engineering positions to be filled in the UK premises of Codemasters.

In the description of the Development Manager position opened a little over a month ago, we can read this in particular:

Under the direction of the Development Director and with the support of the production team, you will help manage the production of the studio’s next key project, which promises to be the most ambitious and biggest game Codemasters has made in over 20 years. of a decade!

At the moment, it’s unclear whether we’re talking about a new license or the sequel to an established franchise. On the other hand, let us recall that Codemasters recovered from Kylotonn Games in June 2020 the exploitation rights of the WRC for 5 years. From 2023 to 2027, there are therefore potentially several games based on the World Rally Championship that are expected.





Support for DiRT 5 is coming to an end

In the second job posting, other information is disclosed. DiRT 5 is mentioned and we learn that support for the game is coming to an end. Released in November 2020, the title was entitled to several additional free and paid content throughout this year. The team in charge of this support is already working on its next project and we should therefore no longer expect to see more content unloading for DiRT 5.

The team has worked hard to support DiRT 5 since its launch with lots of additional content, and as that support comes to an end, we are already in the process of designing the next AAA project.

Anyway, we can’t wait to discover this famous “big project”. Remember that DiRT 5 as well as several Codemasters games are still playable in Xbox Game Pass as well as EA Play.