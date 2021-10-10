Coeur de Pirate opens up about his relationship with a transgender woman

Impossible àaimer is the title of Béatrice Martin’s new album, better known as Cœur de Pirate. Since 2009, the young woman has been rocking the ears of her French fans. And the singer-songwriter from Quebec has decided to accompany our winter 2021 with her sweet voice and her melancholic songs with her new opus. In Impossible to love, available on October 15, Cœur de Pirate takes up its favorite themes: love, break-up, acceptance. We will always love each other, You will never be there, You can die there, The monopoly of pain, Alas: the titles of his songs speak for themselves! But, it was the sixth song on the album that caught the attention of journalists from the Belgian edition of Metro. Its title: In the dark. “What message did you want to convey?”, Then ask our colleagues in the interview devoted to the singer on October 9, 2021. And, as usual, Béatrice Martin was frank and straightforward.





“I had a relationship with a transgender woman a few years ago. It was really very difficult for me to go through publicly. Me, I was in my love bubble. I was in a relationship with someone. ‘one and everything seemed ok to me. But, I faced a lot of hatred from a lot of people. It really marked me, “said the singer. Remember, in 2016, Béatrice Martin announced her upcoming marriage to Alex Peyrat, the father of her daughter, before giving up everything for Laura (…)

