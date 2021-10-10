Colds, tonsillitis, gastro … why everyone (or almost) is sick at the moment

the essential

Winter viruses have made a comeback in recent weeks. Colds, tonsillitis or gastrointestinal illness are rife and almost no one escapes them. After two years of hyper-protection against Covid-19, the immunity of the general population may have declined.

Runny nose, sneezing, sore throat, coughing fits, and general fatigue. If you are lucky enough to have escaped it, you probably know a member of your family, friends or professional circle who has contracted one of the traditional winter viruses. The organization of the coordinated surveillance of emergencies confirms, in an October 7 publication, that respiratory infections have been on the rise for almost a month. “The hypothesis of an epidemic in 2021-2022 must be considered,” says the Scientific Council for its part.

Last year, many French people had escaped it. In a period between the start of the school year and the second confinement, wearing a mask, disinfecting the hands and respecting social distancing were still the rule. And all these gestures were highly respected. This is not necessarily the case for everyone this fall.

Avoid kissing and squeezing your hands

“It is quite possible that the immunity of the general population has decreased,” explains epidemiologist Sibylle Bernard-Stoecklin in a video posted online by Public Health France. “Because of this decline in collective immunity to the virus”, it is possible that “the epidemics of this year are of greater intensity”.





As the epidemiologist Jonathan Roux reminds us in Figaro, “the kiss and the tightening of the hands greatly promote the spread of viruses”. We are warned.

Dr Fabienne Kochert, president of the French association of ambulatory pediatrics, “goes further.” We must keep in mind basic barrier measures such as rigorous hand hygiene. It is typical with gastro: it is a disease of dirty hands “. Children’s specialists have already observed an increase in ENT and respiratory pathologies in children. The number of bronchiolitis in infants has increased by 23% in France between September 27 and October 3, according to the Sentinelles network.

Flu expected in November / December

Beyond these benign – but annoying – infections looms the imminent arrival of the flu. The first patients are usually affected in November or December. Few French women and men had been affected last year again due to barrier gestures and the second confinement, much less strict however than the first.

The frail and the elderly will be able to be vaccinated at the same time for the flu and with the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, six months after the second injection. The official flu vaccination campaign will begin on October 26.

To get through the winter without too much trouble, it is therefore essential to continue to respect barrier gestures, to wash your hands regularly and to avoid kissing or shaking hands.