Colombian nun freed after four years in jihadist captivity

Gloria Cecilia Narvaez is free. This Colombian Franciscan nun, kidnapped in 2017 by jihadists in Mali, was released on Saturday, October 9, announced the Malian presidency. Saluting “the courage and bravery of the sister”, Bamako specifies that this happy outcome is “the crowning of 4 years and 8 months of combined efforts of several intelligence services”.

Gloria Cecilia Narvaez was kidnapped on February 7, 2017 near Koutiala, 400 km east of Bamako. She had then worked as a missionary for six years in the parish of Karangasso, with three other nuns. She is part of the Franciscans of Mary Immaculate, a congregation of Swiss origin founded in 1893 and present in 17 countries.

According to one of her colleagues, Sister Gloria Cecilia Navarez had voluntarily surrendered to her captors as they prepared to kidnap two younger nuns. “I’m the superior, take me”, she said, according to this colleague.





The brother of the ex-hostage said he was moved, after having received confirmation of the release. “Thank goodness she is healthy, they sent me pictures and she looks good”, reacted Edgar Narvaez. Evoking “many months of mobilization” of her government, Colombian Foreign Minister Marta Lucía Ramírez also underlined the “humanitarian efforts of the French government to contribute to this success”.

In a letter sent last July to her brother, Gloria Narvaez explained that she was detained by “a group of GSIM”, the Support Group for Islam and Muslims, linked to Al-Qaeda. As a reminder, a French journalist, Olivier Dubois, was kidnapped in early April in northern Mali by jihadists affiliated with Al-Qaeda.