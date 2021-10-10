More

    comedian Gaëtan Matis deprogrammed after a joke on Eric Zemmour and the Bataclan attack

    Entertainment


    After several hours of controversy, the comedian apologized, explaining that it was a joke of “bad taste”

    It started with a joke on social media and ended with a canceled show. All in one weekend. On Friday, comedian Gaëtan Matis posted the following text on Facebook: “If I had a time machine, I would book the Bataclan for the evening of November 13, 2015 in order to organize an evening meeting between Eric Zemmour. and its audience ”. A slippage which did not fail to make Twitter react, in particular the principal concerned, Eric Zemmour, who questions: “On which side is the violence? “


    Result: the Parisian theater of Point Virgule, which programmed Gaëtan Matis on Sunday and Monday 10 and 11 October, was attacked from all sides. The theater says it has received “surges of hatred”, “threats, insults, verbal violence”, which are contrary to the state of mind of their profession. The establishment has decided to cancel the performances of the comedian, while condemning “unambiguously his position” on Twitter.

    For his part, after having unpublished the controversial message, Gaëtan Matis apologized on Instagram, speaking of a “bad joke”. He specifies all the same: “I do not have a time machine. So there is no need to argue ”.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleSpain – France: The composition of the Blues in 3-4-3 with Presnel Kimpembe and Aurélien Tchouaméni
    Next articleSydney residents finally come out of almost four months of confinement

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC