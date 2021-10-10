comedian Gaëtan Matis deprogrammed after a joke on Eric Zemmour and the Bataclan attack

After several hours of controversy, the comedian apologized, explaining that it was a joke of “bad taste”

It started with a joke on social media and ended with a canceled show. All in one weekend. On Friday, comedian Gaëtan Matis posted the following text on Facebook: “If I had a time machine, I would book the Bataclan for the evening of November 13, 2015 in order to organize an evening meeting between Eric Zemmour. and its audience ”. A slippage which did not fail to make Twitter react, in particular the principal concerned, Eric Zemmour, who questions: “On which side is the violence? “





Result: the Parisian theater of Point Virgule, which programmed Gaëtan Matis on Sunday and Monday 10 and 11 October, was attacked from all sides. The theater says it has received “surges of hatred”, “threats, insults, verbal violence”, which are contrary to the state of mind of their profession. The establishment has decided to cancel the performances of the comedian, while condemning “unambiguously his position” on Twitter.

For his part, after having unpublished the controversial message, Gaëtan Matis apologized on Instagram, speaking of a “bad joke”. He specifies all the same: “I do not have a time machine. So there is no need to argue ”.