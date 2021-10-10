Comedian Gaëtan Matis deprogrammed from a Parisian theater after a “bad taste” joke on Eric Zemmour and the Bataclan attack

After a message from Gaëtan Matis on Facebook, Friday, Eric Zemmour had denounced, Saturday, a form of appeal to “massacre” of its supporters. Le Point Virgule, where the comedian performs, then received threatening messages.

Show canceled. The Parisian theater of Point Virgule announced, Sunday, October 10, the cancellation of performances by comedian Gaëtan Matis, scheduled for Sunday and Monday, after he published a controversial message on social networks. On Twitter, the establishment claims to have undergone “surges of hatred” with some “threats, insults, verbal violence (…) all day long” Saturday because of this “position statement”, that the management has “unambiguously condemned”.

On Friday, in a “story” on Facebook, Gaëtan Matis had published the following text: “If I had a time machine, I would book the Bataclan for the evening of November 13, 2015 to organize an evening meeting between Eric Zemmour and his audience.” In response, on Twitter, Eric Zemmour had denounced the “violence” of the actor, who “wish the massacre by jihadists of all those who support me”.





Saturday, the comedian, used to the register of provocation, recognized a joke “of bad taste”. “I do not wish anyone dead and I will not call for violence against anyone”, he wrote on Instagram, thinking to himself “outmoded” by the reactions aroused by his touch of humor. He presented his “apologies to the victims of the attacks” and addressed “big kisses on Eric Zemmour’s forehead”.