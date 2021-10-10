Comedian Gaëtan Matis overwhelmed by his joke on Zemmour and Bataclan, Point Virgule cancels it

It has not happened. On Instagram, Thursday comedian Gaëtan Matis had written: “ if I had a time machine, I would have fun booking the Bataclan room for the evening of November 13 and I would organize a meeting there between Eric Zemmour and his audience “.

It did not fail, the potential presidential candidate reacted. ” This humorist, friend of Yassine Belattar, wishes the massacre by jihadists of all those who support me. Whose side is the violence on? “, denounced Eric Zemmour on Twitter on Saturday, with the hashtag #ZemmourBataclan and #GaetanMatis.

” Bad taste ”

Therefore, impossible for the comedian to stop the outcry. In a statement, he tried to apologize. “ Looks like I wrote a joke that slightly passed me “. At least. The young man apologizes to the victims of the attacks, admits that his joke was in “bad taste”. And specifies: ” I do not wish the death of anyone », He says adding that he kisses Eric Zemmour ” on the front “.





But nothing worked. Gaëtan Matis collapsed under a surge of hatred, and with him the auditorium The Point Virgule, where he was scheduled to perform on Monday. Result, this Sunday, the Point Virgule announces the cancellation of its performances. ” Faced with the threats, insults, verbal violence that the Point virgule teams have suffered all day, we cancel the Gaëtan Matis show on Sunday and Monday. », Writes the auditorium.

