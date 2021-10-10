More

    Comedian makes Bataclan joke by attacking Zemmour and his audience

    Entertainment


    https://fr.sputniknews.com/20211009/un-humoriste-fait-une-blague-sur-le-bataclan-en-sattaquant-a-zemmour-et-son-public-1052071320.html

    Comedian makes Bataclan joke by attacking Zemmour and his audience

    Comedian makes Bataclan joke by attacking Zemmour and his audience

    Comedian Gaëtan Matis made a bad joke on Instagram, replaying the attacks of November 13, 2015 with Zemmour and his audience. 09.10.2021, Sputnik France

    2021-10-09T16: 55 + 0200

    2021-10-09T16: 55 + 0200

    2021-10-10T10: 37 + 0200

    France

    humor

    eric zemmour

    threatens

    yassine belattar

    attacks of November 13, 2015 in Paris and Saint-Denis

    / html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/@happy

    / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/@happy

    https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103979/82/1039798252_0:0:4247:2390_1920x0_80_0_0_f70b53c88675ffa8a089f58476582bec.jpg

    The potential candidacy of Eric Zemmour in 2022 continues to warm the spirits. The invectives continue to fly on the account of the ex-polemicist of CNews. After the Keeper of the Seals who recently called him a “racist” and a “negationist”, it is now the turn of the comedian Gaëtan Matis to wish his death. In an Instagram message, the comic indeed declared that ‘he would rewrite the scenario of the attacks of November 13, 2015, this time by placing Zemmour and his audience in the Bataclan room – a clumsy attempt at humor that sparked an uproar on social networks. MEP Gilbert Collard in particular denounced a “call for massacre” and demanded sanctions against this “horror humorist”, on Twitter. The name of the comedian was even found in Top Tweet. A friend of Yassine Belattar Faced with the scale of the controversy, Eric Zemmour himself reacted on Twitter. The former columnist star of CNews clarified that Gaëtan Matis was a friend of Yassine Belattar, known not to carry it in his heart. He wondered which side the violence was really on.This controversy comes just a few days after a media release by Yassine Belattar, who had made similar comments against Eric Zemmour. On C8, this other comedian had indeed declared that the support of the essayist should “pay one day”. A small sentence dropped in front of the columnist Éric Naulleau, known for having co-hosted the program On n’est pas couché avec Zemmour, for four years. The latter had subsequently denounced “thug threats”, calling Yassine Belattar a “crypto-Islamist”. Yassine Bellatar had again returned the ball, declaring in a video that Eric Naulleau had “cracked like a history teacher -geo “, without knowing whether or not he was referring to the assassination of Samuel Paty, a teacher by profession.

    Chetnik

    “Globalist scam” thanks to which you are in France, habibi.

    13

    Chetnik

    How? ‘Or’ What? No “indignant reaction” from a Republican politician to this call for murder?

    13

    35

    2021

    Florent Zephir

    https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/10/1044440013_0:141:773:914_100x100_80_0_0_262d56e7437922373af3cf322d96efc2.jpg

    Florent Zephir

    https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/10/1044440013_0:141:773:914_100x100_80_0_0_262d56e7437922373af3cf322d96efc2.jpg


    News

    fr_FR

    Sputnik France

    feedback.fr@sputniknews.com

    +74956456601

    MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

    https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103979/82/1039798252_467:0:4247:2835_1920x0_80_0_0_a504c134eeaf7d4087a5335eb3957759.jpg

    humor, eric zemmour, threat, yassine belattar, attacks of november 13, 2015 in paris and saint-denis

    The potential candidacy of Eric Zemmour in 2022 continues to warm the spirits. The invectives continue to fly on the account of the ex-polemicist of CNews. After the Minister of Justice who recently treated him as a “racist” and “negationist”, it is now the turn of the comedian Gaëtan Matis to wish his death.

    In an Instagram message, the comic indeed declared that he would rewrite the scenario of the attacks of November 13, 2015, this time by placing Zemmour and his audience in the Bataclan room.

    “If I had a time machine, I would book [sic] the Bataclan for the evening of November 13, 2015 to organize an evening meeting between Eric Zemmour and his audience, “wrote the comedian on Instagram.

    A clumsy attempt at humor that sparked an uproar on social networks. MEP Gilbert Collard notably denounced a “call for massacre” and asked for sanctions against this “horror humorist” on Twitter.

    The name of the comedian even ended up in Top Tweet.

    A friend of Yassine Belattar

    Faced with the scale of the controversy, Eric Zemmour himself reacted on Twitter. The former columnist star of CNews clarified that Gaëtan Matis was a friend of Yassine Belattar, known not to carry it in his heart. He wondered which side the violence really was on.

    This controversy comes just a few days after a media release from Yassine Belattar, who had made similar comments against Eric Zemmour. On C8, this other humorist had indeed declared that the support of the essayist should “pay a day”.
    A little sentence dropped in front of the columnist Éric Naulleau, known for having co-hosted the show We are not in bed with Zemmour, for four years. The latter had subsequently denounced “thug threats”, describing Yassine Belattar as “crypto-Islamist”.

    Yassine Bellatar had returned the ball again, declaring in a video that Eric Naulleau had “cracked like a history-geo teacher”, without knowing whether or not he was referring to the assassination of Samuel Paty, teacher of his condition.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleCristiano Ronaldo’s new record night
    Next articleTaiwan will not give in to pressure from China, says president

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC