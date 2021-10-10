https://fr.sputniknews.com/20211009/un-humoriste-fait-une-blague-sur-le-bataclan-en-sattaquant-a-zemmour-et-son-public-1052071320.html

Comedian makes Bataclan joke by attacking Zemmour and his audience

Comedian makes Bataclan joke by attacking Zemmour and his audience

Comedian Gaëtan Matis made a bad joke on Instagram, replaying the attacks of November 13, 2015 with Zemmour and his audience.

The potential candidacy of Eric Zemmour in 2022 continues to warm the spirits. The invectives continue to fly on the account of the ex-polemicist of CNews. After the Keeper of the Seals who recently called him a “racist” and a “negationist”, it is now the turn of the comedian Gaëtan Matis to wish his death. In an Instagram message, the comic indeed declared that ‘he would rewrite the scenario of the attacks of November 13, 2015, this time by placing Zemmour and his audience in the Bataclan room – a clumsy attempt at humor that sparked an uproar on social networks. MEP Gilbert Collard in particular denounced a “call for massacre” and demanded sanctions against this “horror humorist”, on Twitter. The name of the comedian was even found in Top Tweet. A friend of Yassine Belattar Faced with the scale of the controversy, Eric Zemmour himself reacted on Twitter. The former columnist star of CNews clarified that Gaëtan Matis was a friend of Yassine Belattar, known not to carry it in his heart. He wondered which side the violence was really on.This controversy comes just a few days after a media release by Yassine Belattar, who had made similar comments against Eric Zemmour. On C8, this other comedian had indeed declared that the support of the essayist should “pay one day”. A small sentence dropped in front of the columnist Éric Naulleau, known for having co-hosted the program On n’est pas couché avec Zemmour, for four years. The latter had subsequently denounced “thug threats”, calling Yassine Belattar a “crypto-Islamist”. Yassine Bellatar had again returned the ball, declaring in a video that Eric Naulleau had “cracked like a history teacher -geo “, without knowing whether or not he was referring to the assassination of Samuel Paty, a teacher by profession.

