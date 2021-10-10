Covid-19: how New York is preparing to welcome European tourists

BIG APPLE – New York, one of the most visited cities in the world before the pandemic, is anxiously awaiting the return of Europeans in order to revive its economy. This will be possible in November provided you are vaccinated.

How to get tourists to come back? On the strength of a vigorous anti-Covid-19 vaccination campaign, New York hopes to become an attractive city again when it welcomed 13.5 million foreign tourists per year, including more than 800,000 French. The Big Apple is primarily targeting American, Canadian and Latin American tourists, the main financial windfall since the pandemic. Before opening to international travelers vaccinated from November.

“Western Europe is playing an essential role in our recovery. We are betting a lot on the return of Europeans as early as November, just in time for the crucial holiday season.”, says Christopher Heywood, communications director for “NYC & Company” in the video at the top of this article. In the meantime, the streets of Manhattan are not as empty as they were during lockdown, but not yet as crowded as they used to be. Many hotels or restaurants have chosen not to reopen, believing that it is too early and that it is not profitable enough.

In 2020, only 22 million tourists

It must be said that unlike French businesses, in the United States there is little aid. Some have closed for good and others are trying to survive while the “city that never sleeps” remains dormant. “On Friday and Saturday we have a lot of people, but the rest of the week it’s very quiet. There are not many people”, says Sahzahan Mohamed, manager of a souvenir shop. “It looks like the city is empty during the week, it’s easier to get around, less crowded, it’s better”, adds a resident. The figures prove it: in 2019, New York broke its record and welcomed nearly 67 million visitors. But, in 2020, pandemic obliges, it is the plummet with only 22 million tourists. And for 2021, the most optimistic forecasts only count on 38.2 million visitors. The shock is even stronger for tourism-related income: 72 billion euros in 2019, barely 20 billion euros in 2020. A shock that is felt throughout the sector.

Broadway is back!

The first jolts are however felt. Some restaurants have seen their clientele jump by 15% in recent days, especially with the reopening of traditional Broadway musicals. After 18 months of muted, there are already 12 musicals playing. “We love Broadway, so we’re super happy to be there”, rejoices a resident. Same satisfaction on the side of the actors: “There is something magical about being able to finally get back on stage. I have the impression that it has regenerated my passion for this job, it’s great”, recognizes Timothy Hughes. Broadway in 2019 weighed 13 billion euros in the New York economy, with 97,000 jobs, ideal for boosting tourism. “It works very well with some shows that are sold out and a very enthusiastic audience, that’s a very good sign”, is satisfied Charlotte Saint Martin, the president of the League of Boadway.

Except that a first “Aladdin” show had to close a few days due to a few cases of Covid. And according to the correspondent of TF1, another show is likely to stop for lack of public this time. This is why the city is launching the largest promotional campaign in its history at a cost of 26 million euros, with advertising intended for the American public first, visible on all screens, and soon for tourists. Europeans and French who are expected as saviors.

