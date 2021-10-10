Covid-19: less than 4,000 new cases and 8 deaths recorded in hospital in 24 hours

The epidemic continues to decline in France. Thus, in 21 departments where the epidemic is on the decline (less than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), students from CP to CM2 will in turn be able to drop the mask on Monday. A list in addition to the 47 departments already concerned since last Monday.

According to figures from Public Health France (SPF) this Sunday, there are now 6,737 people hospitalized due to a coronavirus infection (against 6,708 yesterday), with 91 new admissions in 24 hours (against 128 yesterday). They were 7,308 seven days ago.

Among these patients, 1,132 are cared for in the critical care units which receive the most serious cases. They were 1,127 the day before and 1,326 a week earlier. Some 17 people have joined these units reserved for the most serious cases since Saturday. Sadly, hospitals have reported eight Covid-19-related deaths that occurred in hospital in the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 117,054 since the start of the epidemic in the country.

More than 75% of French people have received a dose of vaccine

This Sunday, 3,991 new positive cases were identified in the last 24 hours, versus 3,744 last Sunday. The sliding average is 4,207 cases per day, stable for two days. A “low plateau” is possibly in the process of being reached.



The incidence rate, ie the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants, now stands at 43.5 in France. Hospital figures and test results that must however be interpreted with caution on weekends, due to faults in data reporting and the closure of screening laboratories and pharmacies.

According to figures communicated this Sunday evening by the Ministry of Solidarity and Health, since the start of the vaccination campaign in France, 50,844,346 people have received at least one injection (i.e. 75.4% of the total population) and 49,208,332 people now have a complete vaccination schedule (i.e. 73% of the total population). In detail, nearly 85% of eligible French people (aged over 12) are fully vaccinated.