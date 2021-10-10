Covid-19: pharmacies, doctor’s offices … where is it now possible to get vaccinated with Pfizer?

With the gradual closure of vaccination centers, new practitioners can now inject the Pfizer vaccine, which to this day remains the most requested.

Biologists, dentists, nurses, pharmacists … So many health professionals who now have the possibility of having doses of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine delivered to carry out injections, whether it is the first dose, second or third dose .

Moderna was less successful

Since Friday, October 8, vials have been delivered to professionals who request them, for whom the Moderna vaccine was previously reserved, also for messenger RNA, but less popular. “With Moderna we sometimes had a certain reluctance because this vaccine is less known, while it is just as effective”, recognizes Gilles Bonnefond, spokesperson for the Union of pharmacists’ unions.





And according to FranceInfo, which devotes an article to the question, city doctors are the ones who most requested to be supplied with a dose of Pfizer, since they have ordered a third of the 233,000 “ordered by health professionals. who work in the city “.

Mono-doses

A still low quantity, in particular linked to the organizational time required by this new possibility offered to laboratories. With the arrival of these doses, pharmacists in particular have the possibility of offering mono-doses.

Another advantage for doctors, nurses, midwives: they can now retrieve ready-to-use syringes, while the vials, containing seven doses of vaccine, pushed for a more complex organization, to focus all appointments on the same day and avoid expiration of doses.