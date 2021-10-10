More

    Cristiano Ronaldo at the heart of a new controversy

    Wherever he goes, Cristiano Ronaldo is talking about him. Even in England where, however, the press is a little more measured. She has already been moved by her behavior at Manchester United-Everton (1-1) before the international break. Left on the bench by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Portuguese headed the whole way, returned before the hour mark with his face closed and returned to the locker room muttering and shaking his head in spite. An attitude condemned by the media because it increases the pressure on his manager, already in the crosshairs of critics.

    And now a new controversy has emerged, reluctantly. This controversy concerns the title of player of the month for September in the Premier League, which returned to him. The five-time Ballon d’Or has certainly scored three goals in four matches, including a double for his reunion with the Red Devils and Old Trafford, against Newcastle (4-1). But most observers, like Gary Lineker, see it as a victory of convenience, with Liverpool Egyptian Mohamed Salah faring better, scoring four goals and an assist. He was particularly incredible during the shock against Manchester City (2-2). Not a big controversy but the proof all the same that CR7 does not benefit from the same treatment as the others.

    Salah better but Ronaldo elected

