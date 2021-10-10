Cristiano Ronaldo’s new record night

What follows after this advertisement

While the winner of the 2021 Nations League will be known this Sunday evening and most of the selections are in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, Portugal faced Qatar on Saturday evening in a friendly match. On the lawn of the Estádio Algarve, Fernando Santos’ players made short work of their opponents of the day, with a 3-0 success. Starting holder, Cristiano Ronaldo was still decisive in one period, he who was replaced at the break by Rafael Leao. And once again, CR7 broke records.

Author of 181 appearances for the Seleção das Quinas jersey, the Manchester United striker has become the most capped player in a European selection, overtaking the Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and his 180 capes with La Roja. A new selection that he perfectly honored by opening the scoring right on a header from Diogo Dalot in the 37th minute. And this goal, it is still worth gold for CR7 who had become the top scorer in history in selection, a few weeks ago, ahead of Ali Daei (109 goals).





CR7 stacks records

With his 112th goal with Portugal on Saturday night, the former offensive element of Juventus especially scored against another selection … Cristiano Ronaldo has now found the net against 46 different nations in his career! One more feat therefore for the 36-year-old player who continues to impress. On his account Instagram, the Portuguese has in any case already mentioned the rest, with the 2022 World Cup in the viewfinder.

“The same pride as usual when it comes to representing my country and showing our colors. One more test, one more test, we continue together with our ambition, our dream and the unchanging objective that we have set for ourselves: to be present at the historic World Cup in Qatar in 2022! ”, wrote the Red Devils center forward. And against Luxembourg on Tuesday evening (8:45 p.m., CdM qualifiers), Cristiano Ronaldo will still try to shine.