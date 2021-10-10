Cupra Born – Find us Monday, October 11 for the first images of the live test

Cupra is Seat’s sports subsidiary. However, it is not because we have a vocation to design sports models that we must forget the European regulations and the switch to all electric. Cupra does not cut it and offers us the Born, its first all-electric model bearing the name of a district of Barcelona.

For its debut in the world of zero emissions, Cupra did not develop a completely new model since the base is identical to the Volkswagen ID.3. However, there are many differences, particularly from an aesthetic point of view, since the entire front face and the stern have been revised in order to bring more dynamism. This requires the adoption of new shields, a new grille and new projectors while the tailgate is now lights connected by a light strip.

The cockpit is the part closest to the ID.3 since the dashboard is identical to the German cousin but Cupra took a little more care in the treatment of materials, which was one of the main defects of the ID.3. A 12-inch multimedia screen and bucket seats also appear.





Under its hood, the Cupra Born will be available at launch with a 204 hp electric motor powered by a 58 kWh battery, which will guarantee it a range of 424 km.

We therefore give you an appointment tomorrow for this test carried out in the Barcelona region.





