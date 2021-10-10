Currencies: dinar exchange rate for this Sunday, October 10

The foreign exchange market in Algeria has relatively stabilized in the official quotations of the Bank of Algeria as well as at the level of the parallel market for this Sunday, October 10, 2021.

For this beginning of the week, the euro rate at the Central Bank of Algeria amounts to 158.81 dinars for the purchase and 158.87 for the sale. On the parallel currency market, it reached 212 dinars for purchase and 214 dinars for sale.

As for the US currency, the dollar stabilized at 137.29 dinars on the purchase and 137.31 on the sale in the quotes of the Bank of Algeria. Its price on the parallel market was established at 181 dinars for purchase and 184 dinars for sale.





The price of the pound sterling at the Bank reached 186.36 dinars for purchase and 184.44 dinars for sale, while on the black market, the unit of this currency is offered at 245 dinars for purchase and of 247 dinars for sale.

The exchange rate of the currencies of Arab countries

Regarding other currencies, the price of the Saudi riyal in the official quotations is 36.60 dinars for the purchase and 36.61 for the sale. On the parallel market, it is bought for 48 dinars and sells for 48 dinars.

The exchange rate of the UAE dirham to the Bank of Algeria is 37.37 dinars for buying and 37.38 dinars for selling. While on the parallel market, it is 49 dinars for purchase and 49 dinars for sale.

The price of the Kuwaiti dinar at the Bank is 454.62 Algerian dinars for purchase and 455.88 Algerian dinars for sale. On the black currency market, it amounts to 596 dinars for purchase and 603 for sale.