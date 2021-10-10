Cyril Hanouna fries with Pierre Arditi in On est en direct, the annoyed actor explains himself

Is Cyril Hanouna building the new Eric Zemmour? The host – and whisperer in Emmanuel Macron’s ear – was questioned about the media coverage of Jean Messiha in his shows on C8, of which he is a regular. “Jean Messiha today is no longer a politician in people’s minds. He’s a showman. Are we going to vote for a showman tomorrow? I am not sure”, he pleaded during his visit to We are live (France 2) on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

A subject that annoyed Pierre Arditi, also present on the set of Léa Salamé and Laurent Ruquier. He also does not want to see the condemned polemicist multiply. “We must see, we do not know. It’s all the rage right now … there are a lot of showman speaking up, he says. Ona the heroes we deserve. We can fight against that. Well, personally, I would tend to fight against that. Leave that to the actors, it’s their job, they do it a lot better than the people who think they are doing politics and who are doing politics by going on TV shows. “





“We will have the heroes we deserve”

Pierre Arditi criticizes Cyril Hanouna for demystifying policies and bringing them up to level with certain potentially dangerous ideologists, all in over-media coverage. “On do not ask them to go to television shows, they are asked to solve problems so that men and women do less badly or better. This is their function. The rest, we have absolutely nothing to give a fuck. It exasperates me to the last degree, I’m sick of it. We will have the heroes we deserve and we will end up creating generations that will end up taking a commercial for a Racine tragedy. So it pisses me off. Here is”, develops the actor.

Cyril Hanouna then explains that his show allows at least one framework, in which the polemicist can be put in contradiction. “It is often those who are not in power who make the most television. It is those who need the light. Otherwise he makes videos alone on social networks, where he has no opponents, where he can chuck his bullshit for minutes and minutes. At least with me he always has an opponent. He even has several“, he argues.

Saturday evening, Pierre Arditi and Evelyne Bouix were present for Shouldn’t say it, by Salomé Lelouch, also guest. Christophe Alévêque (Praise to the old modern con), Christophe Barbier (What the French told me), François Bégaudeau (Our joy), Geoffroy Lejeune (Zemmour president, from fiction to reality), Philippe Torreton (A certain reason to live), Franck Gastambide (Valid), Panayotis Pascot (Almost) and Woodkid (In your likeness) also took part in the show.

As for audiences, the show was followed by 1.03 million (16.0% of PDA) viewers, its season record since it is the first time that the show crossed this symbolic bar.