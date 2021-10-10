Cyril Hanouna stronger than Eric Zemmour? It offers an audience record to On est en direct (France 2)!

In the second part of the evening on Saturday on France 2, We are live is having an important year in this season placed under the sign of the presidential election of 2022. After having received Jean Castex, Eric Zemmour, Anne Hidalgo, Arnaud Montebourg or even Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Léa Salamé and Laurent Ruquier welcomed in their show Cyril Hanouna this Saturday, October 9. The host says he wants to play a role in the electoral campaign, in particular by encouraging the youngest to vote, and by hosting a new political program soon on C8.





For the first time this season, the threshold of one million was crossed for the talk show, with 1.03 million viewers on average in front of France 2, or 16% of the public according to Médiamétrie. A record, therefore, a week after the arrival of the President of France Insoumise, who had interested 814,000 people, for 13.4% of audience share. In comparison with Eric Zemmour, the increase is also clear since the former speaker of CNEWS had attracted 816,000 viewers (or 214,000 less than for Cyril Hanouna, editor’s note) on September 12, but the market share was then slightly higher, namely 16.9%.

Opposite, this Saturday, October 9, France 2 was largely ahead of France 3 which rebroadcast Murders on the Ile de Ré (1.94 million followers, 17.6% of PDA), but easily occupied the second place of the audiences, while the magazine of The Voice was followed by 883,000 fans, for 12.8% of market share.

Hugo mallais