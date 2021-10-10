Cyril Hanouna taken to task by Pierre Arditi on France 2 (VIDEO)

Cyril Hanouna was one of the guests ofWe are live on France 2 in the second part of the evening this Saturday, October 9 on the occasion of the release of his book What the French told me co-written with Christophe Barbier, available from Wednesday 13 October. Asked by Léa Salamé and Laurent Ruquier about the regular presence of the former National Rally executive Jean Messiha in his broadcasts on C8, Cyril Hanouna defended his choice: “Jean Messiha today is no longer a politician in people’s minds. He’s a showman. Are we going to vote for a showman tomorrow? I am not sure“.

Pierre Arditi, also present on the set, could not help interrupting him. “We must see, we do not know. It’s all the rage right now … there are a lot of showman speaking out“, he slipped, probably referring to Eric Zemmour.”We have the heroes we deserve. We can fight against that. Well, personally, I would tend to fight against that. Leave it to the actors, it’s their job, they do it a lot better than the people who think they are doing politics and doing politics by going to TV shows“, added the comedian.





On his way, Pierre Arditi was keen to follow his ideas through before letting Cyril Hanouna answer, and was not shy to give his opinion on shows like Touche pas à mon poste or L’heure des pros where political representatives are more and more often invited. “We don’t ask them to go to TV shows, we ask them to solve problems so that men and women do less badly or better. This is their function. The rest, we have absolutely nothing to give a fuck. It exasperates me to the last degree, I’m sick of it. We will have the heroes we deserve and we will end up creating generations that will end up taking a commercial for a Racine tragedy. So it pisses me off. Here is“, he firmly concluded. A real rant that provoked many reactions on social networks.

Cyril Hanouna then replied that according to him, “It is often those who are not in power who make the most television. It’s the ones who need the light“. As for Jean Messiha, the host and producer considers that he is better in TPMP than elsewhere.”Otherwise he makes videos alone on social networks, where he has no opponent, where he can chuck his bullshit for minutes and minutes. At least with me he always has an opponent. He even has several“, did he declare.

Hugo mallais