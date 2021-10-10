Czech Republic in limbo after President Milos Zeman’s intensive care hospitalization

Concern in the Czech Republic. The central European country is plunged into uncertainty Sunday, October 10 after the hospitalization of President Milos Zeman, the day after the legislative elections which saw the short defeat of his ally, billionaire and populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

The country wondered who, from Babis with the 27.14% of his party, or from Petr Fiala, whose center-right coalition Together won 27.78% of the vote, would be chosen by the president to lead the next government . Aged 77 and ill, Milos Zeman received Sunday morning Andrej Babis. But soon after, he had to be hospitalized urgently, leaving the process of appointing the new government on hold.

His doctor announced that he had been placed in intensive care, without revealing the diagnosis. According to media reports, the president had been suffering from liver problems for some time.

The opposition alliance Ensemble would have a majority of 108 seats in Parliament (which has 200 elected) if it formed a larger coalition with the anti-system Pirate Party and the centrist Mayors and Independents (STAN) movement. Together, which brings together the Civic Democratic Party (right), TOP 09 (center-right) and the Christian Democratic Union (center), obtained 27.78% of the vote, a breath in front of the populist movement ANO ofAndrej Babis (27.14%).





At first, the partial results gave the outgoing Prime Minister comfortably in the lead, according to polls. But the gap then melted and the result changed with the counting of the ballots of the big cities. The leader of Ensemble, Petr Fiala, positioned himself on Saturday evening to form a government, declaring to have a mandate “strong”. “Mr. President will have to take this into account”, he insisted.

Constitutionally, it is up to the president to designate the new Prime Minister. However, before the election, Milos Zeman had hinted that he would choose Andrej Babis.