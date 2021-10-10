Dany Boon, hypochondriac, reveals the annoying mania he developed during the pandemic

This Sunday October 10, Seven to Eight dedicates his portrait of the week to Dany Boon. A few days before the release of his new film, which takes viewers back to the start of the pandemic, the actor returned to his own experience of the Covid.
After Welcome to the Ch’tis, Nothing to report or Crazy Raid, Dany Boon returns with a new film as a director. From October 20, Netflix will offer the comedy 8, street of humanity, which follows the adventures of seven families confined in a Parisian building in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Dany Boon plays there a hypochondriac ready to do anything to escape the virus, to the point of spraying himself with hydroalcoholic gel in the mouth. A character to which the actor brought to life by being inspired by himself. “The hydroalcoholic gel, I disinfect my face with. Which is completely stupid and which is not a good idea because it burns“, he reveals to Audrey-Crespo Mara in the portrait of the week of Seven to Eight, this Sunday, October 10.
“I was taking everyone’s temperature all the time“
Hypochondriac in reality, Dany Boon developed a mania which deeply annoyed those close to him. “As the temperature factor was very important, I took everyone’s temperature. I had a gun, a thermometer… I had to change the battery every three days. I do it in the movie but it’s in relation to what I’ve done in life. I was taking everyone’s temperature all the time. After a while it annoyed my relatives, so I removed the little beep… I managed to find it in the menu. Suddenly, I took at night, when people were sleeping. It’s also true, it’s horrible. I am ashamed !“, says the movie star, who also used to leave his shopping outside to eliminate any risk of the virus entering his home.
Dany Boon “anguish“after being infected with the Covid
Despite all the precautions taken, Dany Boon was infected with Covid-19. “I grabbed it and there I was freaked out“Says the father of five, who has developed another obsession with measuring his oxygen saturation. “I got nervous because I bought an oximeter, like in the movie. And I was putting it on badly. I put it on the right finger but not the right side, so I got 85%, while you should not go below 94%, 95%. Obviously, I called my doctor to tell him. And he answered me: ‘You couldn’t talk to me. You must put it on the wrong way. “” More fear than harm, then.