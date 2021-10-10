Dany Boon upset by evoking his mother: “She was not allowed to cross the street”

Interviewed by journalist Audrey-Crespo Mara, this Sunday, October 10, 2021 in the show Seven to Eight, Dany Boon confided in his childhood. A sad period for the latter who, faced with the distress of his mother, regularly began to make her laugh so that she did not suffer.

Because when Dany Boon’s mother was pregnant, she was 17 years old. Minor at the time of the facts, the latter fell pregnant with a man of Kabyle origin, twenty years her senior. An unforgivable act in the eyes of her mother’s family who then put her aside. A distance that greatly affected the latter, but also the companion of Laurence Arné who, felt obliged to comfort his mother with laughter. “For her, it was very difficult to live with this rejection“, he said. And to continue:”I have memories which are scenes from movies where we went to my uncle’s wedding and she was not allowed to cross the street“, he continued, not without emotion.”We were in the parking lot across the street, we were dressed in our Sunday best and my mother was crying. She saw her brother getting married and was not allowed to cross the streetSarah’s father, Elia, Eytan, Mehdi and Noah remembered afterwards. Before continuing: “Seeing my mother in pain, I said to myself ‘I have to make her laugh’ to make her feel better.“





“Laughter was a remedy for everything (…) it’s attractive to make people laugh. As I had a particular physique“, he then mentioned following the many criticisms he received about his physique when he was young. Comments made by his classmates, but also by his own mother.”It was also my mother who told me ‘You are beautiful. You are so beautiful, but then your ears … You are beautiful in three-quarters or in profile. I missed something [durant la grossesse], your ears“. A physical peculiarity that his mother tried – on numerous occasions – to correct by putting on a cap during the night in order to re-glue his ears.