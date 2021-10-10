Dar El Beida Criminal Court: Trial of Tayeb Louh begins (updated)

The former Keeper of the Seals, Tayeb Louh, compared today Sunday, October 10, with his former inspector general, Tayeb Belhachem, his secretary general, as well as Said Bouteflika, Ali Haddad, and Chakib Khellil, his wife and his two children (on the run) but also many magistrates, in front of the Dar El Beida criminal court.

Known as the “SMS” affair, the file concerns the text messages that the former minister exchanged with Said Bouteflika and those exchanged between the latter and Ali Haddad, and which, according to the judicial investigation, are similar to instructions given to the magistrates to allow Chakib Khellil and the members of his family to benefit from a dismissal and the annulment of the arrest warrants to which they were subject.

The first to be heard is the Inspector General, Tayeb Belhachem.





The court then calls Tayeb Louh who, letter in hand, sends a message in which he explains the case which he considers to be a “serious precedent”. “My imprisonment has political motives, in an unconstitutional context under a president was not elected”, he will say, before adding: “It was said of me that I opened many cases including an investigation on the son of the deceased (the former chief of staff of the ANP, Ahmed Gaid Salah”.

“I will not go into the details of the current investigation. I let you examine my file with your soul and conscience ”, he told the judge.

The hearing is suspended due to the brutal intervention of a woman who attacked Louh with virulence before being evacuated by the police.

Salima T.



