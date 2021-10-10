Dark night and dark death of a student in the Ardennes – Liberation

After the discovery, Tuesday, of the body of Valentin Gomes more than 5 km from the campsite where the integration weekend of his school, Polytech Lille took place, misunderstanding and rumors reign in Signy-l’Abbaye. A homicide investigation has been opened.

Campsite owner Barbara Macra doesn’t want to talk about it anymore, at least not in detail. It’s a matter of “Respect for parents”, left Thursday morning. They made the way from Brittany to here, in the Ardennes, as soon as the disappearance of their son Valentin was noticed. “Good people”, she insists: while they are going through an indescribable misfortune, they texted her to find out if she was holding up. “Do you realize, when they have to organize a funeral?” They still have this attention. ” She scolds God cautiously: if he exists at all, taking that life out was of no use to her. She also remembers her little anger when she noticed her leeks being crushed by excited students. Without knowing that the damage would be so derisory in the light of what follows.





The integration evening took place in a large campsite in Signy-l’Abbaye. (Martin Colombet / Liberation)

Everything starts from this vast campsite, in Signy-l’Abbaye, with a thousand inhabitants, and these mobile homes arranged parallel to a step in the woods, where 400 students from Polytechnique Lille took part in an integration weekend . On October 2, Valentin Gomes slipped away around 11 p.m. Without explanation, without telephone and without warning anyone, a priori after being turned away: he wanted to drink more, but the additional shot would have been refused because of his intoxication. People from the town and the surrounding hamlets are categorical: that night was without pity for anyone who dared to challenge it. The cold, the rain and above all, the dark san…