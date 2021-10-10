Death can wait: James Bond achieves a record start since Star Wars 9

Released on October 6, Die Can Wait exploded the box office, signing the best start since Star Wars 9 in December 2019!

Daniel Craig’s last stand as James Bond in Die Can Wait draws crowds and breaks records! In the first place, according to BoxOffice Pro, the feature film had the biggest performance of a movie on a Saturday since Star Wars 9 in December 2019!





This October 9, the feature film gathered 330,000 fans of agent 007. By comparison, Fast and Furious 9, which held the record for the best Saturday post-health crisis, had torn 175,000 tickets on July 17.

“Since Friday October 8, we have seen all the performance indicators panic to announce the much hoped-for success of this James Bond that the public has been waiting for so long”, says Julien Marcel, General Manager of Boxoffice Pro and AlloCiné.

“Whether, on AlloCiné, in terms of viewing information on the film and clicks on sessions or, above all, in monitoring the real-time performance of Boxoffice Live, everything suggests that James Bond is performing history for this first operating weekend “, he adds.

007 DYNAMITE THE BOX-OFFICE!

Second, according to the latest figures, Mourir Can Wait crossed the million entry mark this Sunday, October 10. At the end of this weekend, it will break the record for the biggest post-pandemic Covid start. With a score that will reach 1.15 to 1.2 million spectators, it will be ahead of the 1.1 million in Fast and Furious 9. It will however remain behind Star Wars 9 and its first weekend to 1.9 million aficionados. of the intergalactic saga.

“It is a huge satisfaction for the entire French team who started working on this film two years ago! We are all very proud to have made our contribution to the strong recovery of the market and to do so with a Bond has a very special flavor.

We are so happy for our operating partners, regardless of their size. We are now hoping that the film will last for a long time, in particular thanks to the All Saints holidays, to fetch the 4 million admissions “, says Xavier Albert, Managing Director of Universal Pictures France, in the BoxOffice Pro columns. As a reminder, Cary Fukunaga’s film had achieved a first day with 290,000 tickets sold.