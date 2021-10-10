Death penalty, Edouard Philippe, Austria… the info to remember from the weekend

Emmanuel Macron relaunches the fight against the death penalty

Robert Badinter and Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, during the commemoration of the abolition of the death penalty at the Pantheon, Saturday, October 9.

The president of the Republic announced on Saturday that France was going “Relaunch the fight for universal abolition” of the death penalty. Emmanuel Macron commemorated in the Pantheon the abolition of the death penalty in France, celebrated with Robert Badinter, Minister of Justice of François Mitterrand in 1981.

He explained that he would take the opportunity of the French presidency of the European Union, which begins in January, to organize a meeting in Paris. ” at the highest level “ with the civil societies of the States “Still applying the death penalty, or a moratorium”. The objective of this event, which will be co-organized with the association Together against the death penalty, is to convince the leaders of the states concerned.

The the death penalty has declined in the world for forty years, but 483 executions were recorded in 2020 by Amnesty International in 18 countries, including China, Iran, Egypt, Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Large democratic states like India or the United States still allow it.

Edouard Philippe launches his political party, Horizons

Edouard Philippe launches his party during a meeting at the Carré des Docks, in Le Havre, Saturday, October 9.

Fifteen months after leaving Matignon, Edouard Philippe threw Saturday his party in Le Havre, in the presence of many parliamentarians from the majority, nearly two hundred days before the presidential election, during which he promised to support Emmanuel Macron if this one represents itself.

The former Prime Minister unveiled the name of this party, baptized “Horizons”, to “See further … until 2050”. This political formation could also pursue the restructuring of the political landscape, in particular among the local elected officials ready to support the Head of State, but reluctant to any membership in LRM or the Modem. Edouard Philippe specified that he would not stand for the legislative elections, wanting to remain mayor of Le Havre, “The most beautiful of mandates”.





After the legislative elections, the Czech Republic in expectation

Milos Zeman, in August, in Prague.

Czech President Milos Zeman, who has been ill for some time, had to be hospitalized on Sunday, shortly after meeting the outgoing prime minister, his ally the billionaire populist Andrej Babis, who is hopeful of staying in power despite his narrow defeat in the legislative. This emergency hospitalization suspends the process of appointing the new government.

The country has been wondering since the announcement of the results on Saturday, which of Babis, with the 27.14% of his party, ANO, or of Petr Fiala, whose Ensemble coalition won 27.78% of the vote, would be chosen by the president to lead the next government.

At first, the partial results published by the official election website gave the outgoing Prime Minister comfortably in the lead, according to the polls. But the gap then melted, and the result changed with the count of the ballots of the big cities.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigns

Sebastian Kurz announced his resignation on Saturday October 9, 2021 in Vienna.

The head of the Austrian government, Sebastian Kurz, on suspicion of corruption, has announced his resignation, Saturday. “It would be irresponsible to slip into months of chaos or deadlock”, he told the press in Vienna, explaining his withdrawal for the benefit of ” stability “ of the country while refuting “False accusations”. He proposed the name of his foreign minister, Alexander Schallenberg, to succeed him.

The 35-year-old chancellor’s position had become untenable after the anti-corruption prosecution accused him on Wednesday of having, between 2016 and 2018, used “Resources of the ministry” finances for “Fund partially manipulated opinion polls that served an exclusively partisan political interest”. Mr Kurz and nine other suspects, as well as the ÖVP party and a tabloid press group, are under investigation in connection with the case. Apart from his own party, the ÖVP, all political parties demanded the resignation of the Chancellor, including the Greens, minority partners of the government.

Tunisia. Despite filtering and a lot of controls, at least 6,000 people, observers said, demonstrated on Sunday in central Tunis to denounce the coup by President Kaïs Saïed, who assumed full powers at the end of July.

Russia. a plane carrying civilian paratroopers crashed, Sunday, October 10, in central Russia, announced the Ministry of Emergency Situations, killing sixteen. “Six people were rescued, sixteen were found without sign of life”, the ministry announced on Telegram.

Lebanon. The country was deprived of electricity on Saturday due to the shutdown of the activity of its two main power plants for lack of fuel, announced the national company Electricité du Liban. Army supplied fuel stocks on Sunday to allow a partial resumption of production on Sunday.

UK. UK has rescued or intercepted 1,115 migrants crossing the Channel on board small boats Friday and Saturday. Since the start of the year, the number of crossings has already been twice as high as for the whole of 2020.