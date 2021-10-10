delicate operations to recover the victims

Two men lost their lives, this Sunday, October 10, in a microlight crash in Maïdo. Operations were carried out to recover the bodies of the victims, as well as the device. The wind and the difficult to access area made these interventions difficult.

updated on October 10, 2021 at 7:16 p.m.



What happened this morning on board this ULM? The machine crashed in the ramparts of Maïdo, this Sunday, October 10, around 8 am. The two people on board, the pilot and his passenger, a young tourist, died.







Two people lost their lives, this Sunday, October 10, in the crash of an ULM at Maïdo.

An open investigation

For an as yet undetermined reason, the ULM struck the wall of the Maïdo, at the level of the Glacière, 50 meters below the belvedere. Human error, technical problem: no lead is ruled out and an investigation is opened. It is led by the men of the air transport gendarmerie brigade (the BGTA).

“Witnesses saw the accident, the sky was clear, but cloudy with wind, these are parameters to take into account, remarks Captain Perraudeau of the Saint-Paul gendarmerie company. It is a well-known ULM club, reputed to be serious and a pilot who had experience. It is too early to determine the causes of the tragedy “.

In Maïdo, an ULM accident claimed the lives of two men this Sunday.

Wind and a crumbly cliff

Since this morning, help has been on site to recover the bodies of the two victims. The wreckage of the aircraft must also be reassembled, but these operations are difficult to carry out, and have lasted for several hours.

In the air, the wind complicated the intervention of the helicopter of the PGHM, the High Mountain Gendarmerie Platoon. “The weather is bad, we had to set up a land device to roped down to the aircraft, Colonel Fontaine of SDIS 974 explained at the beginning of the afternoon. But the cliff is crumbly and we must secure the passage for the teams before raising the two bodies.

Delicate body recovery

On the ground, the area is very difficult to access for firefighters and gendarmes. Since the fires of last year, the rampart of Maïdo has been weakened. Rope workers were therefore mobilized to descend 30 meters below the belvedere.

Initially, the military deminers of the EOD (Neutralization, Abduction, Destruction of Explosives) were sent on site to defuse the ULM parachute. It is indeed triggered thanks to an explosive charge, but this time, it did not open at the moment of the shock.

After the extrication of the bodies, “the recovery of the victims had to be done by land”, had specified Captain Perraudeau of the company of gendarmerie of Saint-Paul. Finally, at around 4 p.m., a weather window presented itself and the helicopter was able to maneuver to hoist the bodies of the two victims.

A seasoned pilot

Of Italian origin, the pilot Koneg Novena, had lived on the island for several years. Trained at “Félix ULM”, he had more than 1,400 flight hours on the clock and carried out tourist flights. Koneg Novena was the owner of his aircraft and a service provider for various ULM flight companies.

The pilot, Koneg Novena, was experienced and passionate.

Party from the base of “Felix ULM”

This morning, he had taken off from the base of the “Felix ULM” company, in Cambaie, with three other aircraft. They were four, in total, to fly in this area, near the Maïdo massif. Three of these microlights made it back to base, but not the fourth. Based in Cambaie, in the West, the company “Felix ULM” was born in 1988 in Reunion. The flight school trains many pilots on the island.

The aircraft had taken off from the "Félix ULM" base in Cambaie, where the pilots were confused.

The last fatal microlight accident in Reunion was in 2015. Two people died in the crash of a microlight in Tan Rouge in the heights of Saint-Paul.