Delphine Wespiser gives a rant after being assaulted

The former Miss France revealed in a message posted on Instagram that her watch had been stolen and lamented the absence of a police patrol.

Two weeks ago, Vaimalama Chaves appeared in tears in a story posted on his Instagram account. In several messages, the former Miss France and current candidate for “Dance with the stars”, revealed to have been the victim of an assault. “I was attacked by a gang of less than 18 years old so not to blame, but it is not normal. Why should we be silent? Why should we suffer? ”, she wondered before posting a video of her attackers. Victim of throwing stones, the 26-year-old former beauty queen then called the police who, despite their insistence, had not moved, even “an hour after” his call. “It’s okay, she only received pebbles”, replied one of his interlocutors. “No sir, I did not receive ‘only’ pebbles. They tried to steal my phone. They had fun throwing me more when I left. They surrounded me when I tried to call 17. I said no! ”, she had specified.





This Saturday, another Miss France was, in turn, the victim of an assault. Like Vaimalama Chaves, Delphine Wespiser used her social networks to testify and express her anger. “I just got attacked in the street. In a sleight of hand, my watch was gone. Fed up with this country ”, wrote the columnist of “Touche pas à mon poste!”. And as for her friend, the former beauty queen could not count on the presence of the police. “What does the police? We turned an hour to find my attacker, and we did not see a single police patrol during this time ”, she lamented.

If the young woman did not expand on the subject, she nevertheless shared a message from a subscriber considering that “The police are no longer used for anything” due to“Too lax justice”.

