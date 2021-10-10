Denitsa Ikonomova’s dress calls out viewers, the web is unleashed

Obviously present on the set of Dance with the stars this Friday, October 8, Denitsa Ikonomova is not gone unnoticed. The former dancer of the show, now a member of the jury, has indeed attracted all eyes because of a small detail of her outfit. Objeko explains everything in great detail.

Dance with the stars : the clothing choice of Denitsa Ikonomova strongly criticized on the web

A half-hearted evening

For this fourth meeting of the new season of Dance with the stars, viewers were once again able to admire the performances of the duets. If some of them particularly shone during their passage on the floor, the show did not fail to arouse some criticism because of the organization. Internet users do not seem to have appreciated that couples perform at the same time with different dances. Obviously, then, this idea did not thrill the audience as evidenced by the comments on Twitter: “I do not see the point of opposing two couples who do not dance the same style of dance”, “Duels with unequal couples and different dances, that is fair game “,” This idea of ​​a duel does not thrill me … In addition, they do not dance the same dance ”.

Notices that may require the production of Dance with the stars at review their copy. However, this is not the only reason that prompted viewers to react on social networks after this new show on TF1. Indeed, many viewers have also expressed themselves concerning the choice of the outfit of Denitsa Ikonomova. The beautiful young woman was indeed wearing a set in which she obviously did not feel very comfortable. Her magnificent dress was then extremely tight at the level of the bust to the point of compressing it into a real corset.

A choice that is not unanimous

At first glance, Denitsa Ikonomova seemed very beautiful, but on closer inspection, Rayane’s former accomplice Bensetti did not exude a real sense of well-being. Very tight in her dress, she actually seemed to have a hard time making the slightest gesture. An outfit which obviously would not have been ideal for performing any choreography. This detail has not escaped viewers of Dance with the stars who as usual have been very responsive on social networks.





Indeed, a large number of fans of the show have expressed themselves on the subject: “The corset of Denitsa, it’s XXXS ? “, ” Denitsa, is her bustier vacuum packed? “, “The dress of Denitsa looks so uncomfortable ”,“ Reassure me, Denitsa manages to breathe with her corset? “. Rather clear-cut opinions which were however tempered by fans of the new judge of Dance with the stars. Other Internet users have indeed wanted to defend it, and even to praise it: “What a beauty”, “You are super beautiful Denitsa “. Like what, it is often difficult to achieve unanimity. However, it should also be remembered that this is not the first time since the start of the season that Denitsa Ikonomova is at the center of the news. Objeko explains why.

A song that causes debate

When issuing Dance with the stars of October 1, another detail had thus challenged the viewers. While Anthony Colette and Lucie Lucas were to perform on stage, the production actually chose the title I love you by Camille Lellouche to give them the rhythm of their performance. A rather surprising choice when you know the history between Denitsa Ikonomova and the singer. Should it be recalled that the two young women have recently made the headlines because of their relationship with Rayane Bensetti ?

Free Denitsa she breathes more the poor woman😭 #DALS – Topher🌴 (@ Christo_972) October 8, 2021

As a reminder, the famous dancer of Dance with the stars was suspected of being in a relationship with the handsome actor. Although they had never confirmed that they were truly together, it seemed that this relationship was an open secret. The surprise was therefore very great to discover a video in which Rayane Bensetti was displayed without complex in the arms of Camille Lellouche. In this sequence widely distributed on the Web, their proximity was in fact no doubt either at the sight of the images or at the discovery of the very crude words they used. It is thus very surprising that the production of Dance with the stars imagined illustrating one of the show’s paintings with a song by Camille Lellouche while Denitsa Ikonomova was present on the set. A lack of tact which did not fail to generate a lot of ink.

Is Denitsa’s corset XXXS? #DALS – L00K AT ME NOW 🇨🇩 (@PNeverson_) October 8, 2021

Denitsa’s dress looks so uncomfortable omg – iris west-allen • ليلى 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@queersiren) October 8, 2021



