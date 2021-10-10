departmental agents “under pressure” denounce “autocratic management” – Liberation

Placardisation, transfers of offices, humiliations: four unions have pointed out for several years managerial drifts, sources of suffering at work, within the local authority. At the head of the department, the socialist Kléber Mesquida minimizes these union alerts.

“Denigration”, “psychological violence”, “isolation” … Brigitte (1) says to have lived “a hell”. Employed by the departmental council of Hérault, she tells how she found herself sidelined and placarded, after reporting malfunctions and mistreatment in her service. Since then, she has engaged in a legal battle to have her rights recognized. She is not the only one to denounce a toxic management which has been rife for several years in this departmental council, an old socialist bastion chaired by Kléber Mesquida. Reelected in July for a second term, this 76-year-old notable is reputed to lead with an iron fist the institution which has more than 4,000 permanent staff. This is denounced by several unions (the CGT, SUD, FO and the FSU) who point out in turn “His authoritarianism”, a “Discretionary system”, and one “Semblance of social dialogue”.





Among the directions in the crosshairs: that of communication, whose managerial drifts reported by several agents have been highlighted by Mediapart in spring. In February 2018, the confidential summary of an audit reported a “Autocratic management” and “Abusive” exercised by the Director of Communications, appointed to this position when Kléber Mesquida took office in the spring of 2015. At the start of 2021, a compilation of several testimonies in the occupational health and safety register of the institute…