    Despite Putin’s promises, the gas market is still in deficit

    Despite the words of the Russian President wanting his country to increase the volumes of gas delivered to Europe, the markets continue to suffer from a deficit … 10.10.2021, Sputnik France

    gas crisis 2021

    Europe

    Russia

    Vladimir Poutine

    economy

    gas

    price

    While Vladimir Putin recently raised the possibility of increasing the volumes of Russian gas delivered to Europe amid soaring prices in Europe, analysts at Bank of America believe the deficit is still there. Vladimir Putin had said that Russia could deliver more gas via Ukraine, although this poses risks since the build-up of pressure in Ukrainian tubes, which have not been repaired for decades, can lead to accidents. The next day, the price of gas had temporarily collapsed after hitting nearly $ 2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters. The director of the Russian Energy Development Fund, Sergei Pikin, then estimated with Sputnik that this phenomenon could be linked to Mr Putin’s statement. However, the analysis of the Russian gas balance shows that Gazprom’s ability to supply quantities additional to Europe this winter may be limited, Bank of America analysts note. They recall that Russia is still filling its national underground warehouses and that its gas transfer capacities through Ukraine are limited. What is more, the volume of Russian gas transit to Europe fell by 12% compared to 2020 following a 20% drop in transit through Ukraine and a 14% drop in delivery through the Yamal-Europe tube. reported after an accident at the Novy Urengoy plant. On the other hand, total gas production in Russia increased by 10% compared to 2020, thanks to a 12% increase in Gazprom’s production. US analysts estimate that after the short-term recovery at the end of September, delivery through the Yamal-Europe tube was divided by three in the first week of October, because Gazprom would have reduced the transit quantities planned for that month, in forecast of the launch of Nord Stream 2 As a reminder, Russia announced at the beginning of September the completion of the Nord Stream 2 project at 10 billion euros, which should make it possible to double deliveries of Russian gas to Germany. With a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline connects Russia to Europe under the Baltic Sea, largely following the same route as its twin Nord Stream 1, operational since 2012. Moscow intends to export more gas to help Europe Vladimir Putin held an energy meeting on October 6, during which he discussed, among other things, the surge in record gas prices in Europe, which he believes is putting Russia at a disadvantage. He recalled that the rise in prices was mainly linked to the increase in energy consumption due to the economic recovery, climate change and the drop in fuel in European underground stocks. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak , proposed two options to help Europe face the energy crisis: accelerate the commissioning of Nord Stream 2 and increase the volume of calls for tenders on the Gazprom e-commerce site in Saint Petersburg with a view to reduce the “speculative effect”. The Russian President supported the idea of ​​increasing the supply of gas in the market, saying that “if it brings down restless demand, we can do it, but not to our detriment, of course.” -speak of the President, Dmitry Peskov, Russia is potentially able to increase its exports of blue to Europe, but it all depends on trade agreements.

    CiaoBella

    With all the means of transporting gas from Russia implemented, the flow will become insufficient. When I remember the position taken by certain unelected well-meaning heads of Europe, in particular environmentalists who prefer a noria of LNG carriers across the Atlantic, certainly less polluting than a gas pipeline, certainly, I think that we are very poorly governed. The case of the order of 12 sous-sarin lost by France to the benefit of the USA, where a large part of European companies would have been winning but Europe has not lifted a finger to defend France, there we see well what Europe is.

    Tibo1142

    After having shamefully practiced sanctions against Russia since 2014, it would now be necessary for VVP and Russia to say amen to all Western demands ??

    Julia Belyakova

    Julia Belyakova

    Julia Belyakova - Sputnik France

    Despite the Russian President’s remarks that his country should increase the volumes of gas delivered to Europe, markets continue to suffer from a deficit, analysts at Bank of America observe.

    While Vladimir Putin recently raised the possibility of increasing the volumes of Russian gas delivered to Europe amid soaring prices in Europe, analysts at Bank of America believe the deficit is still there.

    “We note that the global and European gas markets continue to suffer from deficits, despite the Russian President’s remarks on additional volumes […]. European gas prices have risen sharply in the face of fears of the next winter gas crisis and subsequent comments by the Russian President on additional gas volumes in Europe, ”the bank’s experts told Sputnik.

    On October 6, Vladimir Putin said that Russia could deliver more gas through Ukraine, although this poses risks since the build-up of pressure in Ukrainian tubes, which have not been repaired for decades, can lead to accidents. The next day, the price of gas had temporarily collapsed after hitting nearly $ 2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters. The director of the Russian Energy Development Fund, Sergei Pikin then estimated with Sputnik that this phenomenon could be linked to Mr Putin’s statement.

    Is the temporary collapse in the price of gas linked to a statement by Putin?

    However, analysis of the Russian gas balance shows that Gazprom’s ability to supply additional quantities to Europe this winter may be limited, analysts at Bank of America note. They recall that Russia is still filling its national underground warehouses and that its gas transfer capacities through Ukraine are limited. What is more, the volume of Russian gas transit to Europe fell by 12% compared to 2020 following a 20% drop in transit through Ukraine and a 14% drop in delivery through the Yamal-Europe tube. reported after an accident at the Novy Ourengoï plant.

    On the other hand, total gas production in Russia has increased by 10% compared to 2020, thanks to a 12% increase in Gazprom’s production. US analysts estimate that after the short-term recovery at the end of September, delivery through the Yamal-Europe tube was divided by three in the first week of October, because Gazprom would have reduced the transit quantities planned for that month, in forecast of the launch of Nord Stream 2.
    Why does the rise in gas prices in Europe not benefit Russia?

    As a reminder, Russia announced at the beginning of September the completion of the Nord Stream 2 project at 10 billion euros, which should make it possible to double Russian gas deliveries to Germany. With a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline connects Russia to Europe under the Baltic Sea, largely following the same route as its twin Nord Stream 1, operational since 2012.

    Moscow intends to export more gas to help Europe

    Vladimir Putin held an energy meeting on October 6, during which he discussed, among other things, the surge in record gas prices in Europe, which, in his opinion, puts Russia at a disadvantage. He recalled that the rise in prices was mainly linked to the increase in energy consumption due to the economic recovery, climate change and the decrease in fuel in European underground stocks.
    Putin: “Europeans aim for carbon neutrality at the expense of Russia”

    Alexander Novak, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, proposed two options to help Europe face the energy crisis: accelerate the commissioning of Nord Stream 2 and increase the volume of calls for tenders on the e-commerce site Gazprom in St. Petersburg with a view to reducing the “speculative effect”. The Russian President supported the idea of ​​increasing the supply of gas in the market, saying that “if it brings down restless demand, we can do it, but not to our detriment, of course”.

    According to the President’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, Russia is potentially able to increase its exports of blue to Europe, but it all depends on trade agreements.


