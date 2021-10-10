More

    Di Meco offers a solution to pay tribute to Bernard Tapie!

    Entertainment


    Telefoot returned to the Bernard Tapie tribute week with various speakers. Eric Di Meco has once again spoken about the former president of Olympique de Marseille.

    Almost a week ago, Bernard Tapie left us after suffering from cancer. His family announced it in La Provence before claiming that he would be buried in Marseille. This week, the club even opened the Vélodrome to pay tribute to the Boss.

    We don’t have the culture of the statue, but why not, precisely, launch this in Marseille – Di Meco

    In the media, several former Olympique de Marseille players who knew Bernard Tapie were invited to talk about their relationship with him. Eric Di Meco seemed very touched during his first intervention on this subject at RMC’s microphone.

    READ ALSO: OM: The image full of emotion between Boli and Papin at Mass by Bernard Tapie

    This Sunday, he was again requested by Téléfoot. The left side did not hide his attachment to Bernard Tapie and especially the importance he had in his career. To pay tribute to him, Eric Di Meco also thinks that making a statue would be a good solution.

    “We were his sons, when he came to spend the day with us during a match he talked to us a lot about football, he ate our brains. If I hadn’t met this man, if he hadn’t come to OM, I might not have had the career I have made. We must mark the occasion, we do not have the culture of the statue, but why not, precisely, launch it in Marseille. “ Eric Di Meco – Source: Téléfoot (10/10/21)



    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlePSG: Neymar wonders about his future in football – football
    Next articleMissing boy found alive after 3 days in woods

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC