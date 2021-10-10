Didier Deschamps praises Antoine Griezmann’s consistency

In recent weeks, Antoine Griezmann has suffered a lot of criticism. If he was at an impasse at FC Barcelona and seemed to be a shadow of himself, the 30-year-old striker had a complicated return to Atlético de Madrid. “Grizi” struggles to find the influence that was his in the collective of Diego Simeone before leaving the Colchoneros for the Blaugranas. But in the France team, the native of Mâcon has always been more visible, meeting the expectations placed in him. Something that Didier Deschamps wanted to underline this Saturday, at a press conference.





“Longevity is not just playing matches. Look at his efficiency, in the offensive system in which he plays. He’s on this long streak in a row, but he’s fortunate not to have suffered a serious injury. Since he arrived, he’s a high-performance player for the France team ”, thus commented the coach of the Blues, before facing Spain in the final of the League of Nations this Sunday (8:45 p.m.). The conquest of this trophy will probably go through a great performance by the playing master of the France team, which will play its 100th game in the tricolor jersey.