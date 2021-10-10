Didier Drogba was no longer allowed to come to the Vélodrome

“So, to be honest, I was asked not to come back to the stadium …” This is an astonishing confession from Didier Drogba, the former OM striker (2003-2004). The former idol will finally return to the Stade-Vélodrome on Wednesday for the first time in many years. The Ivorian is organizing the Heroes’ Match with Unicef. A meeting, which will kick off at 7 p.m., to follow live on our channel.
“The celebration will not change. I hope that OM supporters will have the opportunity to see her more than once ”
“It’s my favorite club, it’s the Orange Vélodrome, my sponsor (Orange), it’s a great cause, so there was no better place than Marseille to organize this match ”, he said in this interview to Provence. Also interviewed by Telefoot (TF1), he has already warned that in the event of a goal, “The celebration will not change”. “I hope that OM supporters will have the opportunity to see her more than once. “
Drogba “targets the head of the Ivorian Federation”
The OM legends team will be coached by Jean-Pierre Papin. Drogba will play alongside Djibril Cissé, Fabrizio Ravanelli, JUL, or Éric Di Meco. Opposite, that of Unicef will be directed by Arsène Wenger. Teddy Riner, Robert Pirès, Kev Adams, Matt Pokora, Éric Abidal, Esteban Cambiasso, Ricardo Carvalho or Christian Karembeu will be on the pitch.
Once the match is over, Didier Drogba has already announced his program and his ambitions in the Provençal daily: “There are new elections in December and I am aiming for the head of the Ivorian Federation. We will quickly play this match, then return to Abidjan. “