Dijon without solution against ASVEL

It was the remake of the Jeep ELITE finals last June but this enticing poster between ASVEL and JDA Dijon did not keep all its promises. Unbeaten in all competitions (Betclic ELITE and EuroLeague), the Rhone team corrected the Burgundians while it was deprived of Victor Wembanyama, David Lighty, Antoine Diot and Raymar Morgan.

21 points in the 2nd half for JDA Dijon

Too clumsy (18/59, or 30.5% of success on shots), the proteges of Nenad Markovic were already left behind at half-time (41-28, 20 ‘), before taking the water, with only 21 points scored in the second half. “It’s an evening to forget but not totally because these are matches that should serve us. It’s frustrating because we wanted to show that we could compete,” said Charles Galliou-Loko at the microphone of France 3.

No player over 27 minutes for ASVEL

TJ Parker was able to rotate his squad since no player spent more than 27 minutes on the pitch and young Kymany Houinsou even had the right to 13 minutes. Good news before the reception of the European champion, Anadolu Efes Istanbul, on Tuesday at the Astroballe. For JDA Dijon, it will be a question of getting their heads straight on Saturday at AS Monaco.

