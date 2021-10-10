Disappearance of Maddie McCann: the main suspect “is 100% guilty”, the German justice will indict him before the end of the year

Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007 in Portugal, a few days before celebrating her four years, while she was on vacation with her parents. 14 years later, still no trace of the little girl. But German justice, it is convinced to have arrested the one who kidnapped, kidnapped and killed her.

They have no body, no DNA, but German investigators are convinced they have found the killer of Maddie mccann. This is what essentially asserts Hans Christian Wolters, the prosecutor in charge of the case, in an exclusive interview with the Mirror. For him, Christian brueckner, 44 years old, imprisoned for others sexual offenses, is guilty of having kidnapped, kidnapped, and murdered little Madeleine McCann, while she was on vacation in Praia da Luz in Portugal with his parents in 2007.





The German Alcatraz

Hans Christian Wolters hopes to indict him before the end of the year and to have the case closed before the end of next year. “It is quite possible that we indict him. We have the evidence now.”, develops the prosecutor. “But it’s not just about indicting him. It’s about indicting him with the best body of evidence possible (…) We will investigate as long as there are leads or information to seek. I’m not saying what we have is not enough. But he’s in jail, so we don’t have that pressure. “.

Christian Brueckner is currently in solitary confinement atOldenburg for sexual offenses. A prison whose nickname is none other thanAlcatraz German.