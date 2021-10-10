Doctors tell them what treatment was reserved for the third dose of vaccine

Several doctors expressed, this Sunday, October 10, 2021, their anger on social networks, because of a backpedal about the vaccine that will be administered in the third dose.

In fact, at the start of the vaccination operation, doctors and health professionals had received the Russian Sputnik vaccine, except that this vaccine had not been recognized by the WHO. The Ministry of Health and the National Vaccination Commission had decided to vaccinate, again, health professionals with a recognized vaccine.

A first message was sent to them telling them that they should receive two doses of the messenger RNA vaccine (Pfizer), except that it was followed by a second message, sent around midnight, to inform them that they would receive the Janssen vaccine.





Doctors did not accept this backpedaling and the lack of transparency, pinning the flawed strategy adopted by the Ministry of Health, as well as the lack of respect and recognition towards health professionals.

Faced with this confused situation, and the unconvincing solution presented by the ministry, namely the injection of a vaccine to file a claim subsequently, the doctors refused this solution and did not receive the vaccine.

SH