Donnarumma, Raiola’s huge rant

Mino Raiola, agent of Gianluigi Donnarumma, has hardly tasted the whistles and his client was victimized during Italy-Belgium on Wednesday evening.

Only a few weeks after his departure from theAC Milan for the Paris Saint Germain, Gianluigi Dannarumma made his comeback to San Siro on Wednesday with Italy. While the evening could have been beautiful for the young transalpine porter, it finally turned into a nightmare. In addition to being eliminated in the semifinals of the League of Nations by Belgium (2-1), he was heavily whistled by part of the public.





An episode that made his famous agent, Mino Raiola, come out of his hinges, who stepped up to defend his foal. “What happened at the stadium is very sad, strange and shameful, he lamented in the columns of the Corriere dello Sport. It is a shame that part of the supporters took sides with a boy who did nothing wrong, whose fault was simply for having exercised his choice to choose freely. There’s no other reason to whistle him apart from that… ”

“Milan did not know or could not retain it”

Before going after the Rossoneri: “I am disgusted by the whistles suffered by Gigio and I wonder why AC Milan did not intervene officially to distance itself from the challenge, to defend it. The truth is that Milan did not know or could hold him back, it does not make much difference… So ask anyone, as a father, what would you have advised your son: stay in Milan or go to PSG? “

