Drogba claims he was asked not to return to the Velodrome

Former fan idol of Olympique de Marseille, Didier Drogba will make his comeback at the Stade Vélodrome on Wednesday during a charity match for the benefit of UNICEF. Asked Sunday by Provence, the former OM and Chelsea striker confided that he had been asked not to return to his old garden.

Between Didier Drogba and the supporters of OM, the links are for life. Since the Ivorian striker put his bags in Marseille before starting an exceptional season in 2003-2004 (32 goals in 55 matches in all competitions), the two camps have multiplied declarations of love. But the Ivorian, now retired from the field, has never worn the Olympique de Marseille jersey. Having left for Chelsea under José Mourinho in 2004, he however returned once to the Vélodrome stadium. It was December 8, 2010 during an OM-Chelsea Champions League match (1-0, Brandao’s goal). “It remains a huge memory, he confides this Sunday in La Provence. From start to finish. I would have liked to stay the whole match on the field but Carlo Ancelotti had made me leave.”





“I was asked not to come back to the stadium…”

Despite constant rumors about his possible return to OM, Didier Drogba never returned to the Stade Vélodrome until his retirement in 2018. Not as a simple spectator. “So to be honest, I was asked not to return to the stadium …” he reveals to the Provençal daily. Who, when and why? The 43-year-old Ivorian does not say more but could be a little more talkative by Wednesday, the day he will tread the lawn of his former garden on the occasion of a charity match for the benefit of UNICEF . “To have a Cissé-Drogba-Niang attack, there was only one such match to imagine it, he said. You see the fire that it sets!”