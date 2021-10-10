Emmanuel Macron unveils an investment plan to “build the France of 2030”

Nuclear, hydrogen, artificial intelligence, aviation… The French president will unveil his investment plan of several tens of billions of euros on Tuesday to “prepare France for the economic successes” of the coming years

After the revival, the investment: Emmanuel Macron unveils Tuesday “France 2030”, a plan of several tens of billions of euros to create champions in the technologies of the future capable of competing with the Chinese and American giants.

With this speech, delivered at the Elysee Palace in front of students and business leaders, the Head of State will project himself well beyond the presidential election of 2022, and seek to cultivate his image as a reformer in the face of candidates who deplore the “decline” of France.

Delayed by the Covid-19 crisis, this “investment plan” aims to “build the France of 2030 and bring out in our country and in Europe the champions of tomorrow who, in the fields of digital, ‘green industry, biotechnologies or even agriculture, will shape our future,’ Emmanuel Macron explained in July.

Since then, the project has been refined and the Head of State will announce “a clear, precise and dated quantification” of its amount, indicates his entourage. It should concern around thirty billion euros over five years, according to estimates.

Prepare for “economic successes”

In a context of strong economic recovery after the historic recession of 2020 caused by the health crisis, “it is the moment to prepare France for the economic successes of the next twenty or thirty years”, defended the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Mayor, during the presentation of the 2022 draft budget.





He notably cited the sectors of hydrogen – already in a good place in the 100 billion euro stimulus plan -, semiconductors – victim of major shortages at the global level -, or even artificial intelligence. and low carbon aircraft. With the objective of supporting the ecological transition.

Nuclear power, which is emerging as one of the subjects of the campaign due to soaring energy prices, should also feature prominently. The government wants to “invest in nuclear tools” and “renewable energies at the same time”, explained Stanilas Guerini, the general delegate of LREM on Friday. “This can involve the construction of new plants, smaller models (SMR), faster” while continuing the development of “EPR models”, according to him.

Avoid downgrading

While in terms of innovation, new players are sometimes more efficient than established companies, Emmanuel Macron wants “France 2030” to “reconcile this France of start-ups and that of industry”.

The objective is to “find the path to French and European independence”, according to the Élysée, at a time when the crisis shows the heavy dependence of industry on Asia.

It is also “to increase the productivity of France, reindustrialize the country and allow us to regain export market share”, detailed Bruno Le Maire. Also to avoid the economic “downgrading” of France, behind China and the United States.